OU softball rallied to a 6-2 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday , but Sooners head coach Patty Gasso still hasn't forgotten about some questionable calls earlier in the Women's College World Series.

Coach Gasso called for instant replay to be added to future WCWS games after Wednesday's contest, noting that there are more than 40 cameras thanks to an ESPN audience and the need to the right calls to be made with championships on the line.