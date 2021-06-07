 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OU softball's Patty Gasso, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen react to WCWS semifinal win over James Madison
  • Updated
NCAA video from June 6, 2021. Sooners' Patty Gasso, Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen postgame comments.

The Oklahoma Sooners and James Madison will play at 3 p.m. Monday on ESPN, with the Alabama-Florida State game to follow. Those winners will play in the best-of-3 championship series.

One of the key plays of the game that got OU to this semifinal deciding game was Sunday's seventh inning. Pinch-hitter Rylie Boone led things off with a bunt single. The Owasso High School graduate scored on Tiare Jennings’ double to right-center field to make it 4-3.

Kinzie Hansen secured things with a two-run homer over the left-field wall to make it 6-3; the final score of the first semifinal game.

Jennings and Hansen spoke Sunday after the win about the seventh inning. Sooners head coach Gasso spoke about facing JMU for the second time in the WCWS, as well as how the players stayed energetic after playing two games on Saturday.

