Watch Now: OU softball's Patty Gasso reflects on Womens' College World Series

Reflecting on the Women’s College World Series at the end of her media session, Sooners head coach Patty Gasso said once again that she wants instant replay at the event.

Her OU softball team dominated Florida State in a 5-1 victory that clinched the 2021 NCAA national championship at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium; the program's fifth.

Coach Gasso also praised the fan support, OU and otherwise, the WCWS ground crews; and that she really hopes that the NCAA listens to coaches' feedback for "what is best for the sport," including scheduling.