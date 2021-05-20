Watch Now: OU softball's Jocelyn Alo recalls first home run

Video courtesy Sooner Sports TV from May 19, 2021. The Sooners host the NCAA Norman Regional beginning May 21.
The entire Oklahoma Sooners softball team is known for hitting home runs this season, and
Player of the Year finalist Jacelyn Alo leads with 27 herself.
Alo, Tiare Jennings (24) and Kinzie Hansen (20) have combined for 71 home runs during the regular season, while the entire team logged 130 so far; shattering the 2019 school mark of 115 home runs in a season.
The Division I record (158 home runs) was set by Hawaii in 2010. If OU played the minimum amount of postseason games (10) during a Women’s College World Series run, the Sooners would have to average 2.9 home runs per game. Oklahoma is currently averaging 2.77 home runs per game.
During Wednesday's media session, Alo was asked about her first-ever home run. It was in baseball, not softball, and it was against boys.
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma State's Alysen Febrey (1) celebrates her home run with Sydney Pennington (21) during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski congratulates Kiley Naomi (5) on a home run hit during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
University of Oklahoma's Kinzie Hansen (9) celebrates her home run as she rounds the bases during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma State's Kiley Naomi (5) reacts after her home run hit during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma's Kinzie Hansen celebrates a home run as she rounds the bases during the Big 12 softball championship game against Oklahoma State on Saturday in Oklahoma City.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER, THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
University of Oklahoma's Jana Johns (20) and Kinzie Hansen (9) celebrate the 10-2 run rule win over Oklahoma State during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
The Oklahoma softball team celebrates its 10-2 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament championship game Saturday in Oklahoma City.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER, THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma State's Carrie Eberle (25) throws a pitch against Oklahoma during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma State's Sydney Pennington (21) and Carrie Eberle (25) celebrate an out against Oklahoma during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma State's Alysen Febrey (1) walks off the field as The University of Oklahoma Sooners celebrate the 10-2 win over Oklahoma State during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
The University of Oklahoma Sooners celebrate the 10-2 win over Oklahoma State during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
University of Oklahoma pitcher Shannon Saile (4) reacts as she comes off the mound during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
University of Oklahoma's Mackenzie Donihoo (12) and Jayda Coleman (24) celebrate Coleman's over the fence catch during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
The University of Oklahoma Sooners celebrate the 10-2 win over Oklahoma State during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
University of Oklahoma pitcher Shannon Saile (4) reacts as she comes off the mound during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
The University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) take on the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
The University of Oklahoma Sooners celebrate the 10-2 win over Oklahoma State during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
University of Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso high fives her team as they come off the field during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
