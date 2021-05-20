Watch Now: OU softball's Jocelyn Alo recalls first home run

The entire Oklahoma Sooners softball team is known for hitting home runs this season, and Player of the Year finalist Jacelyn Alo leads with 27 herself.

Alo, Tiare Jennings (24) and Kinzie Hansen (20) have combined for 71 home runs during the regular season, while the entire team logged 130 so far; shattering the 2019 school mark of 115 home runs in a season.

The Division I record (158 home runs) was set by Hawaii in 2010. If OU played the minimum amount of postseason games (10) during a Women’s College World Series run, the Sooners would have to average 2.9 home runs per game. Oklahoma is currently averaging 2.77 home runs per game.

During Wednesday's media session, Alo was asked about her first-ever home run. It was in baseball, not softball, and it was against boys.