Watch Now: OU softball head coach Patty Gasso's postgame comments after WCWS semifinal win

Florida State defeated Alabama 8-5 in Monday’s second game. The WCWS schedule was pushed back one day after Sunday’s games were disrupted by a lengthy weather delay.

OU will make its seventh visit to the championship series. Recently, the Sooners won the 2017 national championship against Florida and were runner-up to UCLA in 2019. There was no WCWS due to COVID last season.

Sooners head coach Patty Gasso spoke after Monday's 7-1 win over James Madison about her team's resilience after facing elimination in the past four games; praise for JMU's Odicci Alexander and the entire James Madison program and more.