 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OU softball head coach Patty Gasso's postgame comments after WCWS semifinal win
0 Comments

Watch Now: OU softball head coach Patty Gasso's postgame comments after WCWS semifinal win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NCAA video from June 7, 2021. Sooner head coach Patty Gasso's postgame comments after defeating James Madison

The Oklahoma Sooners (54-3) will face Florida State in the best-of-3 series that begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Florida State defeated Alabama 8-5 in Monday’s second game. The WCWS schedule was pushed back one day after Sunday’s games were disrupted by a lengthy weather delay.

OU will make its seventh visit to the championship series. Recently, the Sooners won the 2017 national championship against Florida and were runner-up to UCLA in 2019. There was no WCWS due to COVID last season.

Sooners head coach Patty Gasso spoke after Monday's 7-1 win over James Madison about her team's resilience after facing elimination in the past four games; praise for JMU's Odicci Alexander and the entire James Madison program and more.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News