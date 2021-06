Watch Now: OU softball designated player Jocelyn Alo reflects on home run record season

In the Women's College World Series winning game Thursday, Sooners designated player Jocelyn Alo hit her 34th home run of the season, setting the program record for a single season once again.

Teammate Jayda Coleman hit another home run in the second inning, bringing the team's total for the season to 161, an NCAA record.

Alo reflected on her recruiting process that brought her from Hawaii to Oklahoma; winning the WCWS and more after Thursday's win.