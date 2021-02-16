Watch Now: OU junior guard Umoja Gibson's work ethic praised

When OU hosts Texas on Wednesday, keep an eye on Umoja Gibson. The Sooners' junior guard scored 19 points in 49 minutes in Saturday's double overtime win at West Virginia.
There are considerable challenges to nailing down nonconference opponents, and considerable advantages to having an administrator who can meet them
The Sooners will finish the regular season with back-to-back games against Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma now has won seven of its last eight games including five against ranked opponents.
Oklahoma's game at West Virginia will mark the fifth time in the past six outings that the Sooners have faced a ranked opponent. OU is 3-1 against Top 25 teams during that span.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, both nationally ranked, begin the 2021 softball seasons on Thursday.
Oklahoma also moved back into the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, and Austin Reaves earned a league honor after his performance in Saturday's double-overtime win at West Virginia.
The Sooners beat three top 10 opponents to move up the rankings, but the road still remains treacherous with four of the next five games against ranked opponents beginning with Monday's game at No. 13 Texas Tech.
Hill, Lon Kruger's longtime assistant and current Texas Rio Grande Valley head coach, died Sunday at 55
MEN'S BASKETBALL
A start time and television information for the postponed game has yet to be determined.
