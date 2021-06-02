 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OU golf's Ryan Hybl talks semifinal victory; facing Pepperdine in national championship match
June 1, 2021 video. Sooners head coach on semifinal performance; previews Pepperdine matchup. COURTESY/Sooner Sports TV

Quade Cummins sank an 8-foot birdie putt in the NCAA men’s national semifinals on Tuesday, clinching OU’s place in the title match against Pepperdine, which ousted Oklahoma State in the semifinals.

The Sooners defeated host Arizona State in the semis, and the championship with Pepperdine will be 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Sooners head coach Ryan Hybl (brother of former OU quarterback Nate Hybl) spoke Tuesday about his team's semifinal victory and what he expects in the title match with Pepperdine.

