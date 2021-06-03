Watch Now: OU golf's Ryan Hybl emotional in talking about team's super seniors; national runner-up finish

OU head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl got emotional after the team's national runner-up performance Wednesday.

The Sooners fell just short of its third national championship, falling to Pepperdine 3-2 on Wednesday at Grayhawk Golf Club.

OU led in three matches after nine holes, but when Pepperdine’s Clay Feagler two-putted from 35 feet on the 18th hole, it wrapped up the Wave’s first men’s golf national championship in 24 years.

Sooners coach Ryan Hybl said after the match that he was proud of his super senior golfers and happy for Pepperdine. He specifically mentioned Pepperdine volunteer assistant coach Chris Zambri, whose daughter Laney died in March.