 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OU golf's Ryan Hybl emotional in talking about team's super seniors; national runner-up finish
0 comments

Watch Now: OU golf's Ryan Hybl emotional in talking about team's super seniors; national runner-up finish

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 2, 2021 video. Sooners head coach reacts to team's runner-up finish. COURTESY/Sooner Sports TV

OU head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl got emotional after the team's national runner-up performance Wednesday.

The Sooners fell just short of its third national championship, falling to Pepperdine 3-2 on Wednesday at Grayhawk Golf Club.

OU led in three matches after nine holes, but when Pepperdine’s Clay Feagler two-putted from 35 feet on the 18th hole, it wrapped up the Wave’s first men’s golf national championship in 24 years.

Sooners coach Ryan Hybl said after the match that he was proud of his super senior golfers and happy for Pepperdine. He specifically mentioned Pepperdine volunteer assistant coach Chris Zambri, whose daughter Laney died in March.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News