Watch Now: OU enters Big 12 Tournament with trio of pitching aces

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s pitching staff has been elite this season.

The Sooners’ offense typically gets much of the attention, but the pitching staff has an incredible 0.75 earned run average, which easily leads the nation. Jordy Bahl and Hope Trautwein have led pitchers in ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.

As top-seeded OU heads into postseason play with Friday’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal game against either No. 4 Iowa State or No. 5 Baylor, there’s one pitcher with the most experience and postseason success – sophomore Nicole May.

May was trusted in big games last year. She was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament team, registered a win in the NCAA Regionals (Wichita State) and Super Regional play (Washington) and got the ball in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series against James Madison and drew the game-one championship series start against Florida State.

“She’s very important, not just the arm, but the experience that you mention is important for Hope, who is a super senior but has never been on these kinds of stages,” OU coach Patty Gasso said on Wednesday. “Nicole may lead her in that direction as well as Jordy. I think you’ll see Nicole May kind of come to life and get more opportunities as we go forward.”

OU (48-1) leads the nation with 28 shutouts and the team’s strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.64) sits eighth in the country.

The trio of pitchers ranks in the top 10 nationally in ERA (No. 1 Trautwin, 0.17; No. 6 Bahl 0.95; and No. 7 May, 0.97). They’ve controlled opponents and have only allowed more than three runs only six times in 2022.

There have been 36 run-ruled shortened games, which has eaten away at available innings.

Gasso has often mentioned putting pressure on her pitchers. She didn’t mind tough outings against opponents. Any adversity would strengthen the staff.

Heading into postseason, does the OU coach think her staff has faced enough pressure?

“Yeah, I do,” Gasso said. “They’ve all been in those situations. And I think we all know that we’ve lost some significant innings because of run rules. So anytime we’re here at home and we’re practicing, we’re throwing live. Our pitchers are facing our hitters and I try to set up situations.

“We put runners in scoring positions. We really challenge these pitchers and they love it. They want it. So we’re going to continue to do that (leading up to the Big 12 Tournament).”

During the Bedlam series sweep over Oklahoma State, Bahl spoke about the team’s mentality in the circle.

“Our staff has been talking a lot about keeping the process the same and the preparation the same,” she said, “just knowing the hitters on the other team and just being consistent with that no matter who we’re playing. We approach every game the same way.”

Gasso gives pitching coach Jennifer Rocha plenty of credit for the team’s success.

“Jen Rocha has done a great job with the pitchers and their preparation,” Gasso said. “They work very hard and put a lot of work into creating a game plan and executing. I feel confident with any one of them.”

Trautwein said she has enjoyed every moment this season with this postseason being arguably the most important time of her college career.

“I’ve never been through anything like this before,” she said. “I’m just taking in every moment. It’s just really awesome to have this opportunity.”

Trautwein turned to her teammates.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for bringing me in and letting me have this journey.”

