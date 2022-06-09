Watch Now: OU dominates Texas in 16-1 WCWS championship series opener

OKLAHOMA CITY — The question aimed at Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo was direct and to the point.

Do Alo and teammate Tiare Jennings comprise the best power hitting duo of all time?

“Yes,” Alo said with a huge smile. “I think we are.”

Alo and Jennings blasted two home runs each in the Sooners’ 16-1 rout over Texas in Wednesday’s first game of the Women’s College World Series.

The Sooners (58-3) will try to wrap up the best-of-3 national championship series on Thursday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alo and Jennings have each hit five home runs during the Sooners’ five WCWS games, which is a record. Jennings owns the RBI mark for the event with 14, while Alo sits at 13.

OU coach Patty Gasso had a front-row seat for the action, which also included home runs from Taylon Snow and Jana Johns. She saw the team batter Texas pitching for 16 hits as well.

“I am not surprised. I think they showed me last year how good they could be offensively,” said Gasso, whose team is one win from defending its national championship. “I think having another year together showed they're not afraid of these settings. They really embrace all of this excitement and the big stage. I think they're at their best when the lights are bright and the stage is big.”

Alo was practically begging for pitches to hit during her chase for the NCAA’s career home run record last March. Walks were prevalent early in the season.

During the past week, the sport’s best hitter is being challenged and has answered with a vengeance.

Alo electrified the sellout USA Hall of Fame Stadium crowd of 12,234 with each plate appearance.

Alo’s statistics during the WCWS are eye-popping. Along with the five homers, she is anchoring the offense with a .733 batting average (11-for-15) during five contests.

Opposing coaches have learned that pitching to Alo is at their own risk. And some, like Texas coach Mike White, didn’t learn a lesson.

In Saturday’s winner’s bracket game between the schools, Jayda Coleman hit a leadoff double. Alo followed with a two-run homer to help spark a 7-2 victory.

“I think somebody asked me maybe we should walk Alo in the first inning,” White said at the time. “It's not the way I play softball.”

The exact same scenario played out against White and the Longhorns on Wednesday.

Jennings once again led the game off with a double to bring Alo to the plate. Instead of intentionally walking Alo, UT starter Hailey Dolcini threw to the OU slugger.

Alo hit a two-run home run to start the Sooners’ avalanche.

Was there any consideration of putting Alo on first base?

“No, I mean, we've got to score runs to beat them. I mean, by walking them, you're just putting one more runner on,” White said. “They're going to put up some numbers, four or five, we got to find a way to score seven. That's the way it is, you know.”

Texas (47-21-1) would draw no closer than the 5-1 deficit after the first inning.

Hope Trautwein struggled in the first inning. She gave up three consecutive walks, including one with the bases loaded, to give the Horns a short-lived lead.

Trautwein adjusted and shut out Texas during the remainder of her five innings of work. She only allowed two hits before passing the ball to Nicole May in the sixth inning.

Oklahoma didn’t stop pouring it on.

Grace Lyons’ RBI single in the second made it 6-0. In the third, Johns hit a solo homer and was followed by Jennings’ three-run shot to make it 10-1.

In the fourth, Johns added another run with her single and Grace Green brought home another run on a groundout to make it 12-1.

Alo and Jennings hit back-to-back home runs to increase OU’s advantage to 14-1.

While Alo has etched her name in the NCAA record book with 122 career home runs, Jennings will be one to watch in future seasons. The sophomore now has 56 home runs and could threaten Alo’s record in a couple of seasons.

OU is one victory from winning its sixth national championship. The Sooners have won titles in 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

OKLAHOMA 16, TEXAS 1

Texas 100 000 0 — 1 3 4

Oklahoma 514 222 X — 16 16 1

Dolcini, Simpson (1), Hulon (1), O’Leary (3) and Iakopo; Trautwein, May (6) and Hansen, Elam (6). 2B: Dayton 2, Coleman, Alo, Jennings, Brito. HR: Alo 2 (34), Jennings 2 (29), Snow (4), Johns (13). W: Trautwein (22-1). L: Dolcini (24-12).

