Watch Now: OU corner D.J. Graham on defense transition; Spencer Rattler's leadership and more

Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham blew up on social media this week when he pulled down a one-handed interception in coverage during a recent clip provided by OU football.

Big things are expected from the sophomore from Fort Worth (Keller) High School. He played in Oklahoma’s final eight games and started in the Cotton Bowl victory against No. 10 Florida.

Graham was a standout wide receiver before entering college, but shifted to defense after talking with Oklahoma coaches.

He spoke with media Tuesday about his switch from offense to defense; quarterback Spencer Rattler's leadership and more.