 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OU corner D.J. Graham on defense transition; Spencer Rattler's leadership and more
0 Comments

Watch Now: OU corner D.J. Graham on defense transition; Spencer Rattler's leadership and more

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 10, 2021 video. Sooners cornerback talks WRs, QB and more. Video courtesy of Sooner Sports TV

Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham blew up on social media this week when he pulled down a one-handed interception in coverage during a recent clip provided by OU football.

Limited time digital-only offer: $1 for six months

Big things are expected from the sophomore from Fort Worth (Keller) High School. He played in Oklahoma’s final eight games and started in the Cotton Bowl victory against No. 10 Florida.

Graham was a standout wide receiver before entering college, but shifted to defense after talking with Oklahoma coaches.

He spoke with media Tuesday about his switch from offense to defense; quarterback Spencer Rattler's leadership and more.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News