Watch Now: OU coach Lon Kruger retiring after 10 seasons with Sooners

"It's anything but easy to sum up the career achievements and impact of Lon Kruger the basketball coach and person in just a handful of sentences,” Castiglione said in a statement. “The tremendous success he enjoyed on the court over the last four decades, the meaningful mentorship role he served with players and staff, his dedication to trying to improve the lives of others — it's a career he should certainly be proud of and that everyone should really take the time to study and appreciate.”

Kruger is the first Division I coach to lead five different schools to the NCAA Tournament. He guided the Sooners in seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments. His last team advanced to the second round before dropping an 87-71 decision to top-ranked Gonzaga in Indianapolis on Monday.

Kruger stayed at OU longer than any of his previous schools — Texas-Pan American (1982-86), Kansas State (1986-90), Florida (1990-96), Illinois (1996-2000) and UNLV (2004-11). He also was the Atlanta Hawks’ head coach from 2000-2003.

The 68-year-old coach took over the Sooners following the 2011 season, replacing Jeff Capel. He accepted the position after director of athletics Joe Castiglione made repeated efforts to hire him from UNLV.