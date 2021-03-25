Watch Now: OU coach Lon Kruger retiring after 10 seasons with Sooners

Lon Kruger was pursued so heavily for Oklahoma’s head coaching job that Joe Castigilone simply would not take no for an answer.
Kruger turned down the initial offer twice before accepting the job in a Dallas airport hotel in April 2011. A decade later on Thursday, the 68-year-old Kruger announced his retirement after an OU ride that included a Final Four trip and seven trips to the NCAA Tournament.
"It's been an honor to serve the University of Oklahoma as its head men's basketball coach over the last 10 years,” Kruger said in a school statement released immediately after an afternoon meeting with his players. “The people here are certainly amazing and our family is so grateful for the kindness and support expressed by Sooner Nation throughout the past decade. The leadership of Joe Castiglione and President (Joseph) Harroz has established an incredible culture and standard that is better than any coach could have asked for.
“We have such a deep appreciation for the players, coaches and fans. There truly is ‘Only One Oklahoma’ and it’s a great honor to be a Sooner for life."
The OU coach will hold a Friday news conference to discuss his decision.
Kruger’s storied career concludes after 35 seasons as a college head coach. He ends with a 674-432 record including a 195-128 mark during his time at Oklahoma.
"It's anything but easy to sum up the career achievements and impact of Lon Kruger the basketball coach and person in just a handful of sentences,” Castiglione said in a statement. “The tremendous success he enjoyed on the court over the last four decades, the meaningful mentorship role he served with players and staff, his dedication to trying to improve the lives of others — it's a career he should certainly be proud of and that everyone should really take the time to study and appreciate.”
Kruger is the first Division I coach to lead five different schools to the NCAA Tournament. He guided the Sooners in seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments. His last team advanced to the second round before dropping an 87-71 decision to top-ranked Gonzaga in Indianapolis on Monday.
Kruger stayed at OU longer than any of his previous schools — Texas-Pan American (1982-86), Kansas State (1986-90), Florida (1990-96), Illinois (1996-2000) and UNLV (2004-11). He also was the Atlanta Hawks’ head coach from 2000-2003.
The 68-year-old coach took over the Sooners following the 2011 season, replacing Jeff Capel. He accepted the position after director of athletics Joe Castiglione made repeated efforts to hire him from UNLV.
“We had an initial discussion that went very well, but he also had a great situation at UNLV,” Castiglione recalled in a 2016 Tulsa World interview. “He decided that he wasn’t going to be interested in leaving. I thought about that and tried to continue to seek his interest. It wasn’t until the third time that we were able to get him to come to Oklahoma.”
Las Vegas was a special place for the Krugers. It’s a likely destination now that his son Kevin was recently named the Runnin’ Rebels’ next head coach.
Kruger took over an OU program that had only won 27 games combined in the past two seasons.
Rebuilding was Kruger’s reputation during his coaching career. He turned a five-win Pan American program into a 20-game winner in four years. Kansas State hadn’t been to the NCAA Tournament in years and he led them to four appearances in his four seasons there. He took Florida to the Final Four. UNLV hadn’t been to the Sweet 16 in 16 seasons when he took it to that point in 2007.
“His track record of successfully rebuilding programs everywhere he coached is made even more impressive when considering how he did it. He won with integrity, humility, class and grace. He did it with superior leadership skills and a genuine kindness that included his constant encouragement of everyone around him,” Castiglione said.
He left his mark at OU. In just five seasons, he created a Final Four program. He won 111 games during that span, which was the second-most in the first five seasons behind Billy Tubbs (115).
He also coached 2016 national player of the year Buddy Hield and 2018 national freshman of the year Trae Young, two consensus All-Americans who have advanced to the NBA.
Kruger's 10 seasons at OU
|Year
|Overall
|Big 12
|Postseason
|2020-21
|16-11
|9-8
|Second round, NCAA
|2019-20
|19-12
|9-9
|No NCAA Tournament
|2018-19
|20-14
|7-11
|Second round, NCAA
|2017-18
|18-14
|8-10
|NCAA Tournament
|2016-17
|11-20
|5-13
|2015-16
|29-8
|12-6
|Final Four
|2014-15
|24-11
|12-6
|Sweet Sixteen
|2013-14
|23-10
|12-6
|NCAA Tournament
|2012-13
|20-12
|11-7
|NCAA Tournament
|2011-12
|15-16
|5-13
|Totals
|195-128 (.604)
|90-89 (.503)