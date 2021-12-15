Watch Now: OU class of 13 includes 11 four-stars and one flip from Texas

Eleven of the 13 were four-star prospects by different recruiting sites. The group is exclusively made of high school seniors.

What was it like trying to create relationships with families in a condensed timeline?

“There were a few decommitments prior to ever even getting a chance to get in front of them, but the young people we got a chance to get in front of, what I think was very evident right away for me was that how good of a job the staff had done at creating loyalty, deep-seated relationships, that kind of get you through a time like this,” Venables said.

“I think that was a testament to them and their efforts, the type of people that we recruited initially in the first place and that gave us a chance, their willingness to sit in front of me and to hear my vision of the program and how they fit in, whether or not it would be a great relationship moving forward, so it's not an easy process as you can imagine.”

Kobie McKinzie was a good example of how Venables just needed a chance to talk face-to-face with a recruit.

The long-time OU commit flipped to Texas after Lincoln Riley’s departure. He was still on the Longhorns’ pledge list when he visited Norman last weekend.

The OU coach spoke highly of the linebacker from Lubbock, Texas. He praised McKinzie’s personality and how he researched the new coaching staff.

“As I told each and every prospect that I sat in front of, I don’t blame you (if you say) ‘Let me reevaluate the situation,’” Venables said. “There are a lot of emotions that happen. We talked a week ago about how much a 17-year-old thinks compared to a 25-, 35-, 40-year old person thinks. Sometimes, these young guys let the emotion get to them. So that happens sometimes, but what I appreciated about Kobie was his willingness to continue to be open, to, ‘Alright, let me hear you out.’ He’s done his homework. He’s done more homework than most prospects just in regards to knowing your background.”

McKinzie watched film with Venables during his visit. They had talks about life, what he wanted to achieve in life and the importance of relationships

“More than anything else, Coach (Bob) Stoops and Coach (Cale) Gundy and the rest of the staff and our players, our current players here at Oklahoma, were the driving force behind ultimately him making the decision that this is where he wanted to spend his collegiate career,” Venables said. “Without that foundation, that level of comfort, that level of trust, this wouldn’t have happened and this wouldn’t have materialized.”

While several former Oklahoma recruits canceled their pledges after Riley’s departure (and some immediately flipped to follow him at USC), that didn’t happen with Clemson prospects.

Did Venables, Clemson’s former defensive coordinator, pursue any recruits who decommitted from the ACC school after he accepted the OU head coach position?

“I’m not trying to continue to quote-unquote ‘recruit’” guys. I’ve got my relationship with Coach (Dabo) Swinney that goes so much further than the football field. He’s family to me. The rest of the staff there is family to me. So again, I’ve got incredible respect and appreciation and thankfulness, and again just trying to do things the right way,” Venables said.

“In this profession, the pressure to win and get players, I think people lose their way. And for me, that’s always been an easy philosophy and value system to have is just to do what’s right. So I’ve tried to do that.”

Venables said recruiting isn’t finished for the Sooners.

“We are waiting on a few other young men to announce here in the next 24 hours or so. Feel terrific about the group of young people that we're bringing in and their families. I think that they represent the values that we also value,” Venables said.