Watch Now: OU basketball's Porter Moser talks about returning players
Watch Now: OU basketball's Porter Moser talks about returning players

Video courtesy Sooner Sports TV from May 14, 2021. New head coach talks returning players

New Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball coach Porter Moser said Friday that it was a strange start to offseason, with only four returning players: Mo Gibson, Elijah Harkless, Jalen Hill and Rick Issanza.

Since his hiring, OU's added four transfer players: SMU forward Ethan Chargois, Duke guard Jordan Goldwire, and Eastern Washington forwards Tanner Groves and his brother, Jacob Groves, as well as several signees: guards Alston Mason, Bijan Cortes and CJ Noland.

Moser spoke highly of his returning players during Friday's media session.

