Watch Now: OU basketball's Porter Moser talks about returning players

New Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball coach Porter Moser said Friday that it was a strange start to offseason, with only four returning players: Mo Gibson, Elijah Harkless, Jalen Hill and Rick Issanza.
Since his hiring, OU's added four transfer players: SMU forward Ethan Chargois, Duke guard Jordan Goldwire, and Eastern Washington forwards Tanner Groves and his brother, Jacob Groves, as well as several signees: guards Alston Mason, Bijan Cortes and CJ Noland.
Moser spoke highly of his returning players during Friday's media session.