Watch Now: OU basketball's Porter Moser on Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire; Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves

The Oklahoma Sooners basketball program got a boost this offseason in landing Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire and Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves, among others.

According to the Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer, Goldwire received 42 Division I offers and chose OU over Oregon State, Wichita State, Utah, BYU and Texas Tech. Goldwire started 27 games during the past two seasons and was named an all-ACC first team defensive selection after ranking in the top five in steals.

Tanner Groves was the Big Sky player of the year and scored 35 points against KU in a first-round loss.