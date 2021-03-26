Watch Now: OU athletic director Joe Castiglione honors Lon Kruger

Sooners head men's basketball coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement Thursday.
OU athletics director Joe Castiglione spoke Friday about what Kruger meant to the program and more.
He left his mark at OU. In just five seasons, he created a Final Four program. He won 111 games during that span, which was the second-most in the first five seasons behind Billy Tubbs (115).
