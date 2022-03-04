Watch Now: Oklahoma's assistant football coaches met media on Thursday; here's what they said

NORMAN — Oklahoma's assistant football coaches met the media — some for the first time — on Thursday afternoon.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates recalled playing in Memorial Stadium in 2002 when the Sooners rallied for a 37-27 win over Alabama.

“(OU) had a lot of guys on that team,” Bates said with a smile. “That year, you guys were loaded.”

Bates said the opportunity to work with new coach Brent Venables on a day-to-day basis drew him to move after five seasons at Clemson.

“It’s one of the blue-blood programs with tradition oozing out of its ears,” Bates said. “You talk about the 50 conference championships since 2000 and winning 239 games … people at the helm have kept it going and Oklahoma has been a special place.”

Oklahoma will play in the SEC in the near future. Was the conference change a draw for him?

“(It’s exciting to come) here and definitely knowing that you are going to have a chance to go and compete in the SEC,” Bates said. “I played in it during my career, especially in the SEC West … (moving leagues) didn’t have a big pull or draw for me, but added icing on the cake.

“Our players want to play against the best of the best, and that’s what we’re going have here.”

Bedenbaugh glad to be 'home'

Bill Bedenbaugh was told right away after Venables’ hiring that he would be retained as offensive line coach.

It was a relief. He wanted to stay in Oklahoma. He didn’t grow up in the state, but it’s become a place that he calls home. He plans to retire at his lake house on Grand Lake.

But what was it like when former coach Lincoln Riley announced he was leaving for USC in late November?

“I’m glad it’s over with. It’s something I thought I’d never be dealing with and I never have … I found out that Sunday,” Bedenbaugh said. “There are a lot of unknowns when you have a family. That’s the most important thing and the first thing that goes through your head.

“My kids grew up here and my wife is from Oklahoma … I had a good relationship with the administration and let them know I’d like to stay if I could.

“I love Oklahoma. I love living here and love everything about this place. I think it’s special.”

Chavis ready for OU debut

New defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis is getting settled in Norman.

“The transition has been great,” he said. “We love Norman. My wife and I have been married nearly 10 years. We have four kids 6 and younger, so please pray for us.”

After spending five years as a support staff member at Clemson, this will be his first job as a position coach.

“It’s excitement more than anything,” Chavis said. “I don’t think anybody has put more pressure than my own pressure that I put on myself.

“I’ve been prepared for this opportunity for a long time. I played football for Coach (Dabo) Sweeney at Clemson, and for the past five years I’ve been learning the Brent Venables school of defense.

“My first year I had to learn what Coach V was saying as a support-staff person. By year three, I had a good grasp of the defense. By year four, I was like a lion in the cage.”

Best friends reunite

Tight ends/H-back coach Joe Jon Finley is now working with his best friend.

New OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby hosted Finley during his recruiting visit at Oklahoma. They have been good friends since Finley was a player and Lebby was a student coach for the Sooners during Bob Stoops' early years.

“What I remembered about him is the relationships that he developed,” Finley said. “And that matters to these players. If you talked to (former Ole Miss coach) Matt Corral, he’d run through a brick wall for him.”

“When I was a GA here and watching what they did on offense (at Baylor), how they changed the game, they changed college football forever.”

New playbook or Portuguese?

What’s it been like learning Lebby’s new offensive scheme?

“I think I would have a better chance learning Portuguese,” wide receivers coach Cale Gundy said with a smile. “We’ve been working and grinding. We have. It’s a completely new offense. You see it on TV and you kind of have an idea of some things. It’s learning. It’s a strain. We’re all straining as coaches. Our players are straining in workouts, with speed school and coaching stations and, by the way, there are classes. But we’re doing the right things and getting things done.”

Gundy has been on OU’s staff since 1999 and is enjoying the change.

“I’ve been here a very long time. I’ve never been so excited about OU football with what we’re doing here with relationships with players. It’s exciting times here,” Gundy said.

Maturing as a coach

New safeties coach Brandon Hall grew into his career at different levels — Northern Iowa (FCS), Central Oklahoma (Division II) and Broken Arrow (high school).

Hall, an OU alumnus and former staff assistant, explained what he learned since leaving OU as a student assistant (1998-2000), graduate assistant (2001-03) and defensive quality control assistant (2004-05).

“When I left here, the hardest thing I had to deal with was adjusting that there’s more than one way to do it. …. I grew as a person understanding that one way is the right way but there are other right ways.”

Hall comes to OU after spending the past three years as Troy’s defensive coordinator.

Murray learning playbook

DeMarco Murray is excited about his running backs room.

“We’re being led by Eric Gray and Marcus Major and adding a young guy like Jovantae Barnes, who brings a different dimension to our room,” Murray said. “Gavin Sawchuk will be here later on.

“I’m excited, more importantly, to get a full spring and a full summer under my belt with these guys. These guys have picked (the offense) up and are holding their own meetings being led by Eric Gray.”

Gray, a Tennessee transfer, is playing under his third different scheme in three seasons.

“He’s done a terrific job. Even last year, he learned a new system and picked it up in a week or two,” Murray said. “He may know the new system better than I do. He’s handling it the right way. Marcus is doing a good job picking up the offense as well.”

Two big-time jobs in 10 months

Jay Valai was prepared to be the Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerbacks coach for the 2020 football season when he received a phone call.

“That whole last year was a crazy year, to say the least,” Valai said. “But God opens door for you. Last year, in February, I wasn’t thinking Alabama. I was ready to be the corners coach for the Eagles. The GOAT (Nick Saban) called me the night of the Super Bowl and it became a life decision.”

His relationship with Venables drew him to OU. The pair met while recruiting in Miami years ago and began “geeking out” about defensive philosophies.

Leaving Alabama was a difficult decision.

“When (Venables) hit me up, I instantaneously told my wife,” Valai said. “I could work with the guy who has poured into me and who I would run through a wall for. It gave me something to think about.”

