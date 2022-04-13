Watch Now: Oklahoma's 36-0 start is the best in NCAA Division I history. Will this team ever lose?

NORMAN — Oklahoma continues to achieve perfection.

The Sooners are a sparkling 36-0 entering this week’s three-game series at rival Texas. No Division I program has had a better start in the sport’s history. UCLA’s 1999 team held the previous record at 35-0.

OU’s long-term goal continues to be a national title repeat. That chase began hours after hoisting the 2021 championship trophy.

But how many more games can this team win without losing a contest? The close games have been far and few between — in fact, 30 of the 36 victories were mercifully ended early due to a run rule.

While fans and media are counting wins, the team has tunnel vision on one game at a time.

“The one thing that you don’t hear anybody talking about — including myself — no one talks about a record,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “All we try to do is to get better. We’re not trying to break records or milestones or anything like that. We really aren’t. We don’t talk about those things. When Jocy (Jocelyn Alo) was in the home run race, it wasn’t something we really talked about. We just knew it was happening."

Gasso said she doesn't see her team becoming too focused on the winning streak.

“They’re aware that we’re undefeated," she said, adding, "I don’t see it being an issue, quite honestly.”

There have been three close calls for OU this spring, with two wins highlighted by heroic home runs:

* A 3-1 win over Baylor thanks to a three-run, two-out home run by Tiare Jennings in the bottom of the seventh inning on March 27;

* A 2-1 victory over Utah. The two runs are the lowest scored by OU this season with former Sooners pitcher Paige Parker calling pitches for the Utes;

* A 9-8 triumph over Tennessee in 10 innings which was clinched by Jayda Coleman’s two-run, two-out homer in the final frame.

Texas will provide a stern test. It’s not only a rivalry game, it’s a matchup against one of the nation’s top programs.

“We look forward to it,” Gasso said. “We need it. We need the push. We need the atmosphere against us.

“The challenge will bring out the best,” she later added. “So this is good for us. It’s going to allow me to see where we’re really at.”

The next number to watch is 47, which is the longest winning streak in Division I softball history. It was accomplished by Arizona in the 1995-96 seasons. OU’s longest streaks are 41 games (2019) and 40 (2020-21).

OU’s current win streak is 38, which is tied with the 1997 South Carolina team for the fourth-longest in Division I history.

The Sooners would have a chance to tie the all-time record April 29 at Kansas, Game 1 of a three-game and then break the record the next day in the second game of the series, barring any possible rain outs that might alter OU's schedule.

Oklahoma by the numbers

30: Wins out of 36 games by run-rule fashion.

354-27: Run margin between OU and opponents this season, with only 17 opponent runs being earned.

0.60: Earned run average by the Sooners’ pitching staff.

6: No-hitters thrown this season, which is tied for the most in program history (2013, 2015, 2019)

10: Times that OU has hit five or more home runs in a single game, including a seven home-run game at Texas Tech last weekend.

4: Players that have at least 10 homers (Jocelyn Alo, Grace Lyons, Tiare Jennings, Lynnsie Elam).

.392: Team batting average, which is far above No. 2 Louisiana (.361).

100: Home runs this season, which is 21 more than No. 2 UNC Greensboro.

.528: Alo's batting average, which is the nation’s best.

0.12: Nation’s-best ERA by Hope Trautwein.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.