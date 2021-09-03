Watch Now: Oklahoma rolls out red carpet for "visiting" Tulane

NORMAN — Oklahoma will try to give Tulane a “down-home” feeling during Saturday’s season opener for both programs.
The Green Wave will dress in Memorial Stadium’s visiting locker room and set up on the east sideline during Saturday’s season opener against Oklahoma. Outside of those two moves, exclusive to visitors, Tulane will get the red carpet rolled out for their arrival.
The Green Wave will be greeted with their logo painted on Owen Field. The American Athletic Conference school gets its choice of jersey. All net proceeds will be presented to Tulane.
The transition for the game from New Orleans to Norman wasn’t easy, but everything came together following Hurricane Ida’s path through the Gulf Coast.
“There’s been a lot of people displaced, there’s been damage, there’s been flooding, there have been challenges for so many,” OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said during a Friday call with reporters. “We want to keep them in our thoughts as we talk about a football game and why we’re playing this particular game here in Norman.”
The game shift was announced Monday, putting in motion quick movement for Saturday’s contest.
Was there a chance it may not be played? Absolutely, Castiglione said. There was no pressing on OU’s side, especially given the sensitivity of the weather catastrophe’s impact on players and families.
Castiglione began working with Tulane AD Troy Dannen early in the month when Tulane announced that spectators for the New Orleans game would have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for admittance. How would the surge in Louisiana impact OU fans making the trip?
The conversation turned to moving the game after Ida’s destruction.
Lincoln Riley had a bittersweet feeling about Saturday’s season-opening game being moved.
“We’re excited to get an unexpected extra home game here. Obviously it’s not the circumstances that any of us would want it under,” Riley said during his Tuesday afternoon news conference. “Certainly our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody affected by the hurricane, the Tulane football team and all that they’ve been going through being relocated.”
The Tulane team had been staying in Birmingham, Alabama, since last Saturday to safely ride out the weather. On Tuesday, they practiced at the University of Alabama’s indoor facility. Tulane coach Willie Fritz said everybody’s doing OK as far as the team and their families are involved.
“Our players are really champing at the bit the opportunity to play a high-caliber team like Oklahoma, and, you know, regardless of whether we played here in Birmingham or New Orleans, or you know, like we're going to do going up there in Norman, I think they're very, very, very excited about the opportunity,” Fritz said Tuesday.
The three-game contract will be completed with a 2024 visit from Tulane. The Sooners also hosted the Green Wave in 2017. This year's game counts as the AAC's home game in the contract.
OU tight end Jeremiah Hall is a North Carolina native who has lived through some hurricanes during his time. He’s empathizes with what Tulane is going through.
“I can somewhat understand what they’ve been going through. I’ve had family on the coast of the Carolinas get hit and had some really bad things happen over there. So I’m praying for those guys, I hope they’re OK, I hope their families are OK and I know they’ll come back and also be ready to play us,” Hall said.