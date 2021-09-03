Watch Now: Oklahoma rolls out red carpet for "visiting" Tulane

Castiglione began working with Tulane AD Troy Dannen early in the month when Tulane announced that spectators for the New Orleans game would have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for admittance. How would the surge in Louisiana impact OU fans making the trip?

The conversation turned to moving the game after Ida’s destruction.

Lincoln Riley had a bittersweet feeling about Saturday’s season-opening game being moved.

“We’re excited to get an unexpected extra home game here. Obviously it’s not the circumstances that any of us would want it under,” Riley said during his Tuesday afternoon news conference. “Certainly our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody affected by the hurricane, the Tulane football team and all that they’ve been going through being relocated.”

The Tulane team had been staying in Birmingham, Alabama, since last Saturday to safely ride out the weather. On Tuesday, they practiced at the University of Alabama’s indoor facility. Tulane coach Willie Fritz said everybody’s doing OK as far as the team and their families are involved.