Watch Now: 'Nobody asked for this issue to happen, but we respond,' Brent Venables says

NORMAN — Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met the media Wednesday for the first time following Cale Gundy’s resignation as wide receivers coach.

Venables started the news conference following practice with a statement to reporters: “I know you probably have some questions about Cale’s resignation and just want to say up front that all that needs to be said has been said. Out of respect for our players and our staff who has been working the last 8½ months for fall camp and getting ready for the 2022 season, we’re going to keep it to those questions.”

The Sooners just completed their fifth practice of fall camp, three days after Gundy’s resignation for multiple usage of a racially charged word during a wide receivers meeting last week, according to Venables.

“From a timing standpoint, this is certainly not ideal. It’s always my job, our job as leaders, to help our young people focus and refocus. I’ve always felt that a very easy thing for me. And jumping right in, we’re in the middle of fall camp, and you have to deal with this,” Venables said.

He said the team held a three-hour meeting on Saturday, where conversations were “open, honest, transparent, connected.”

“I think we’re not in a good place. I think we’re in a great place, all things considered. I wouldn’t step up here and act that way if it wasn’t that way,” Venables said. “You know it when you see it, you know it when you don’t. We just finished practice No. 5 today. We’ve had three great days.”

Venables said the practice field, meeting rooms and locker room have been the team’s sanctuary. The focus has been on football.

The coach had to make decisions, both short-term and long-term, that are best for the program.

“Sometimes what’s best for them, they don’t like. I’ve said that before, as well. That’s called wisdom and judgment. How we got to this point aligns with the vision of the program,” Venables said. “It’s difficult and challenging and hurtful as all of it’s been. The timing is never right for anything, with a coaching change or issues that you are dealing with, the timing is just never great with a situation like this.”

L’Damian Washington has been promoted from an offensive analyst to interim wide receivers coach.

“I’ll be honest. This issue aside, the Oklahoma program with Cale Gundy is stronger than one without him,” Venables said. “But I couldn’t be more excited about L’Damian Washington and the opportunity that he has with these guys this season. He’s already had incredible relationships built with these guys and trust and really a deep understanding of who they are as young men, certainly their skill sets and their strengths and weaknesses.

“He’s incredibly bright and smart and articulate. He’s got deep trust with these guys. When I announced to the team that he would be on an interim basis, however long that is, that he would be stepping in to help us out there and be the receivers coach, the players were excited for him and this opportunity.”

Everything had seemingly been going smoothly before last week’s incident. During spring football interviews, Venables constantly mentioned “Murphy’s Law", the old adage that anything that can go wrong will go wrong, when discussing how he was bracing for anything in his first year as a head coach.

“We talked about it, so here it is. And this won’t be the last time there’s a crisis and issues you got to deal with head on,” Venables said. “Nobody asked for this issue to happen, but we respond.

“Ultimately, we know it’s going to help determine how we’re defined.”