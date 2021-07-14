Watch Now: No Spencer Ratter at Big 12 Media Days? Don't read much into that, according to Lincoln Riley

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t participate in Wednesday’s Big 12 Media Day events.

To some, that seemed unusual. Especially since the sophomore is expected to be a Heisman Trophy favorite entering the 2021 season.

What was OU coach Lincoln Riley’s reasoning for not bringing the talented player?

“He’s definitely in Norman because of our long-standing belief of bringing upperclassmen here. He certainly is plenty deserving as well, but with only two guys, you have to make a call,” said Riley, who brought Jeremiah Hall and Nik Bonitto to AT&T Stadium with him this week.

There will be plenty of eyes on Rattler this season. With a full season under his belt, is Rattler prepared for the attention that comes with being a marquee player in an elite program?

“I think he is very well-equipped for this,” Riley said. “He’s had some great examples to look up to, even as we were recruiting him with Baker (Mayfield) and Kyler (Murray) and even his first year in-house with us with Jalen (Hurts) … those three probably got more attention than any player in college football during that time. All three handled it very well.”

