Watch Now: No. 8 Oklahoma suffers first loss as No. 13 Baylor pulls off 27-14 upset

WACO, Texas — Oklahoma’s national championship dreams likely drowned in the nearby Brazos River on Saturday afternoon.
Upset-minded Baylor muscled up to defeat the visiting Sooners 27-14 before an ecstatic fan base that stormed the McLane Stadium field not once but twice in the Big 12 game’s final moments.
Perfectly navigating a college football schedule can be as difficult as walking through a wave of cheerful people. Lincoln Riley and his players learned that lesson the hard way.
The team’s national title hopes are on life support following OU’s deepest loss in a regular season since Riley joined the coaching staff in 2015.
“In the grand scheme of things, we all know that it does hurt our national championship chances. But at the same time, we’ve been in this position before,” Oklahoma H-back Jeremiah Hall said. “We’ve made it into those college football talks before, so we’ll see how that goes because we can’t control it.
“But, ultimately, we still have other goals in front of us. We are, like you said, on a week-to-week basis, but we still want to win these games out. We still want to make it to Big 12 Championship, win that game and see where everything else takes us.”
Nothing will be easy for this Oklahoma team, which hasn’t shown to be as potent offensively as years past. The 14 points scored is the lowest point total since Lincoln Riley started calling plays in 2015.
Quarterback Caleb Williams proved he’s human with some costly freshman mistakes, including a pair of interceptions.
For the fourth time in 10 games, the Sooners scored seven or fewer points in the first half.
Despite all the wins, things haven’t gone swimmingly for an OU team that was seeking respect. Oklahoma was No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and needed quality wins to climb the ladder to college football’s playoff. This loss cripples the Sooners’ hopes.
It wasn’t just the offense that was pained. The Oklahoma defense was pushed around by a ground-and-pound attack from the Bears.
Baylor (8-2 overall, 5-2 in Big 12) rushed for 296 yards, which is the most allowed on the ground by the Sooners since Pooka Williams (252 yards) and his Kansas teammates combined for 348 in the 2018 season.
The Bears ended with 13 run plays that went for 10-plus yards.
Isaiah Thomas tried to explain what happened to the OU defense.
“Us not executing the calls that we had up front and not finishing tackles. They didn’t do anything that we didn’t see on film, that we didn’t expect,” Thomas said. “It’s just guys not executing or finishing on tackles, because we have guys that need to wrap up and finish the tackle. Even I missed a tackle down on the goal line on JB’s (Justin Broiles) horse-collar (penalty), so guys are not executing every call that we have and not finishing all the tackles.”
Oklahoma’s defense kept bending and bending until finally breaking in the second half.
It was a 7-all game at intermission and 10-7 at the end of the third quarter.
How much was Riley grasping for some offensive help? With the Sooners down, he inserted former starter Spencer Rattler at quarterback.
Rattler would lead two scoreless drives that amounted for only 18 yards on 10 snaps.
“We were a little stale, honestly, and had a little stretch there, end of the second quarter and kinda the beginning of the third quarter where we had a few things there that (Williams) missed that he just typically doesn’t miss,” Riley said. “I was looking for a little bit of a spark. Spencer had had a good week.”
Williams, making his fourth start, struggled for the first time. He was 10-of-19 passing for just 146 yards with the two interceptions.
Riley said the true freshman’s frustration was fed by breakdowns in offensive execution.
It was the fourth time this season that the Sooners (9-1, 6-1) had seven or fewer points at intermission — OU 7, Nebraska 3; West Virginia 10, OU 7; Kansas 10, OU 0; OU 7, Baylor 7.
The Bears’ lead reached 24-7 with 3:37 left in regulation. Williams was reinserted into the game and immediately led the Sooners on a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to make it 24-14.
After Baylor recovered an onside kick, the Bears played for the final field goal.
It wasn’t a routine moment. The Baylor student section rushed the field before time had expired. While the game could have ended at that point, Baylor coach Dave Aranda called timeout to set up a final field goal attempt. The goal was to score points, which would help any point differential in case of a three-way tie in a Big 12 tiebreaker.
Riley didn’t like it, saying it was a “safety issue” with his players getting stormed into from Baylor fans. The OU coach also questioned the sportsmanship of the field goal.
“It was something that was talked about early in the week. And then, you know, we were really trying to not let them score. That was really when it came up again,” Aranda said. “And, unfortunately, that didn’t happen. And so when that happened, you know, we wanted to get back on the scoreboard to help with that (point) differential.”
Oklahoma’s 17-game winning streak going back to last season was snapped. It also is the first time since 2014 that the Sooners have lost a game in November, a 23-game span.
Regrouping and resetting will be important for the Sooners this week.
“Still a whole lot left for this football team. That’s the advantage of winning your first nine games is you do set yourself up to be able to overcome something like this, so disappointed obviously that we have to overcome it, but it is what it is and so we’ll bounce back like we always do and like we fully expect to,” Riley said.