Watch Now: New OU coach Brent Venables woke up at 4 a.m. and realized his dream was real

NORMAN — Brent Venables — working on little sleep during a life-changing 24-hour period — stayed energetic and focused during his first full day as Oklahoma’s head football coach.
After being greeted by enthusiastic fans on Sunday night, the Venables family visited Memorial Stadium. There was an after-midnight trip to Whataburger (“They don’t have one of those in Clemson," Venables said with a smile) and an unintentional 4 a.m. rise from bed.
Dreams are sometimes spoiled when waking up. That wasn’t the case for Venables, a former OU assistant coach who has returned to the campus town where his four children were born.
“It’s amazing. We’re so grateful and thankful. Things have come full circle. You can’t fabricate family,” Venables said during a 40-minute meeting with reporters. “It’s felt so easy on so many levels, it really has. It’s just hard to describe but it’s very real, it’s very tangible.
“And we’re just, again, thankful and really look forward to hopefully adding to the Sooner family, adding to the rich history and tradition here. And, again, raising our family here."
While meeting with reporters, he greeted some of the veterans by name. A decade away didn’t sever those ties.
It also didn’t slash the passion he has for Oklahoma. Earlier in the day, he met with Sooner Nation during a 30-minute celebration inside the school’s Everest Training Center, a massive indoor facility. Fans cheered his entrance and every word.
Venables may have been Clemson’s defensive coordinator for the past 10 years, but his heart remaining in Norman.
“You feel like that’s a part of your fiber. It’s not just a job, for me. It’s not just a job. You pour your life into it. You don’t just walk away and forget about it, good or bad. You try to learn from all of it,” Venables said. “So for me, absolutely, always paying attention. Coach (Bob) Stoops and his family, Joe Castiglione and his family. Our children were christened together. We’ve done it all. We’ve changed diapers together. I’m a very connected person, even to a lot of you.”
Castiglione said his first call was to Venables. But it wasn’t going to be a fast-paced hire. Due diligence was needed, to be fair to both the university and the coach.
“I know sometimes people think, well, there’s that person right there, why don’t you just go hire them? Sometimes, occasionally, there may be a reason why you do it instantaneously, because you’ve been with them, and watched them, and in that situation, it might have made sense. But that doesn’t mean it makes sense in every situation,” Castiglione said.
The OU director of athletics said they moved quickly, especially when one week earlier hiring a new coach was furthest from the school's mind.
“Players, coaching staff, university, fans, everybody had a reaction to it. And we were managing that, at the same time trying to put the focus on the coaching search. So the process, in this case, you really have to follow it, and it really makes the decision you make so much stronger,” Castiglione said.
Venables stayed patient during the past week. He knew of Oklahoma’s interest. He’s had opportunities to be a head coach before, but always chose to remain at Clemson.
“I’ve had a great job. An amazing job. The quality of life, literally for the last 10 years, I went to work every day and I got filled up as a human being. And that’s hard to quantify for some people. But I had perspective. I had awareness. I had appreciation. And I had a lot of fun,” Venables said. “You try not to screw up happy. I learned that a long time ago. But this is a no-brainer in my opinion, for all the reasons that I said — from the leadership to the alignment to the success of this program and its history and location and people. All of it.”
He has worked with three Hall of Fame caliber coaches — Bill Snyder (Kansas State), Stoops and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).
What did he learn from the trio that he can take into his new role?
“I would say Bill Snyder: Organization and details, thoroughness, the what-ifs. Bob Stoops: Very aggressive, go for broke, confident mentality. Dabo Swinney: how to love, loving the staff, loving the players, showing a genuine appreciation for everyone,” Venables said.
The coach immediately left Norman to recruit for his new team. There are committed prospects to meet and new prospects to woo for the future.
“What a wonderful place it is to chase your dreams and get a great quality education. To develop holistically. And so it’s much more than just one person. I recognize that being the head coach has a very important place in all of that,” he said.
“But again, for me for example, if they’re looking for a program with stability, a program of success ... This is a program first of all that’s displayed that on its own. And then my career has been exactly that as well, on the biggest stages, in the biggest games. I have that kind of experience to sell.”