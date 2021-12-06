Watch Now: New OU coach Brent Venables woke up at 4 a.m. and realized his dream was real

It also didn’t slash the passion he has for Oklahoma. Earlier in the day, he met with Sooner Nation during a 30-minute celebration inside the school’s Everest Training Center, a massive indoor facility. Fans cheered his entrance and every word.

Venables may have been Clemson’s defensive coordinator for the past 10 years, but his heart remaining in Norman.

“You feel like that’s a part of your fiber. It’s not just a job, for me. It’s not just a job. You pour your life into it. You don’t just walk away and forget about it, good or bad. You try to learn from all of it,” Venables said. “So for me, absolutely, always paying attention. Coach (Bob) Stoops and his family, Joe Castiglione and his family. Our children were christened together. We’ve done it all. We’ve changed diapers together. I’m a very connected person, even to a lot of you.”

Castiglione said his first call was to Venables. But it wasn’t going to be a fast-paced hire. Due diligence was needed, to be fair to both the university and the coach.