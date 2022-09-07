Watch Now: 'More comfortable' than he's ever been at OU, Marcus Major is ready to seize his opportunity

NORMAN — Twice in the second half of Oklahoma’s season opener last weekend, Marcus Major found the end zone.

Seven minutes and 32 seconds of game clock separated the redshirt junior’s first touchdowns since 2020 — a 1-yard punch in, followed by a barreling 6-yard run through a handful of helpless UTEP defenders. And after each one, Major found a welcoming party waiting for him on the sidelines.

“Everybody crowding me and basically welcoming me back to playing full-time, not just part-time and finishing the games and stuff like that,” Major told reporters after Tuesday’s practice session. “It was the players. Then coach (DeMarco) Murray came and I had a good conversation with him.

“With me, I try to be as humble as possible. But those two touchdowns, they meant a lot to me.”

Major’s season debut offered the latest signal that 2022, finally, could be different for the running back from Oklahoma City.

Sidelined by injury and academic ineligibility for the better parts of his first three seasons at OU, Major’s playing time and brimming potential have been limited since he arrived to Norman in 2019. It’s why the former standout prospect — the No. 3-ranked recruit in the state in the 2019 class — entered Week 1 with a modest 60 career attempts for 298 yards before carrying seven times for 54 yards with the pair of touchdowns in the Sooners’ 45-13 win over UTEP.

Off his most focused offseason yet, Major now appears poised to strike on his best opportunity in the OU backfield since stepping on campus. His Week 1 performance delivered early promise of that, for both the Sooners and the fourth-year rusher.

“It’s been a rollercoaster actually,” Major said of his path. “Last year, of course, you know my situation … I’m just looking forward from this point on. Last game was fun.”

Major's Week 1 showcase came on the heels of an offseason that impressed coach Brent Venables and OU's new staff, and after a summer offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby termed as "the best eight weeks that he’s had since he’s been here."

Major credits his maturation to the pro-like mentality instilled by Murray. To him, that means making it to class. It means getting in extra film time. Studying his plays. Taking on a bigger role within the position group. Committing to change the elements that have held him back in previous seasons at OU.

A once-quiet, lead-by-example type, Major says he is working now to become more vocal with teammates.

“I had to get over it — that child-mentality," Major said. "I had to grow up. Just be a man with things. Handle my business off the field. As soon as I handle my business off the field everything will play out on the field.”

As he embraces the challenge of reversing the course of his first three seasons at OU, Major is leaning on two particular members of Venables' inaugural staff: Murray and Lebby.

"He’s helped me a lot, man," Major said of Murray. "He told me real things. This and that. He told me I could be one of the guys. But he said it’s all on me."

As for Lebby, whose offense is designed to thrust Major into the one-on-one situations he thrives in: "I didn’t know really what all to do last year, as far as staying-wise. As soon as coach Lebby came in, to me, he’s been nothing but good news to me ... the conversations we had, he said he’s gonna run me. He depends on me. So me, I’m just trying to stay focused and do what I need to do. Make sure I don’t let him down.”

Decidedly leading the Sooners out of the backfield remains Eric Gray. The former Tennessee eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time as a Sooner on the opening weekend. But in a focused and available Major, OU possesses a physical, hard-running change of pace.

And as he attempts to leave his strongest mark with the Sooners yet, Major has his eyes on more than just a pair of Week 1 touchdowns.

"That’s just the warm-up for me," Major said. "I feel like that’s nothing. I feel like I can do way more. I’m way more comfortable than what I’ve been over the years. It’s all good."