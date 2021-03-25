Watch Now: Lon Kruger left OU in better shape than when he arrived 10 years ago

Related
The Oklahoma coach said he’s joined by that school's leadership in belief that “it’s unhealthy for college football to encourage intraconference transfers.”
OU fell behind by as many as seven early and trailed 27-26 at halftime before rallying to hold off Missouri.
Spring is a good time to answer reader questions, especially when it comes to March Madness
Longtime Mizzou broadcaster Mike Kelly remembers Tubbs' relationship with Norm Stewart, credits Joe Castiglione for boosting his career and looks at Saturday's matchup.
Oklahoma faces No. 1 Gonzaga inside Hinkle Fieldhouse, home of the 1986 movie "Hoosiers" which featured a small high school's team improbable run to a state championship.
Watch Now: OU's Brady Manek on facing Gonzaga: 'Why can't we get to the Sweet 16? Why can't we be that team?'
The guard announced on social media that he's entering the transfer portal after one season.
Expectations are high for Oklahoma, which returns plenty of experience heading into the 2021 season.
Lincoln Riley must beware Buckeyes, Irish and other college football teams to have paused spring activities due to COVID-19, even as vaccine is rolled out and case numbers plateau
The Sooners' 2020-21 season came to a conclusion on Monday. Now the waiting game begins to see if any seniors will take advantage of another year of eligibility from the NCAA.
After a hot start and an early 12-4 advantage, OU fell behind during a 12-2 run late in the first half. Two minutes into the second half, Gonzaga extended its advantage to 15.
