Watch Now: Lincoln Riley on OU's new-look defense: 'You don't want to roll out with four 5-8 guys in the secondary'
Watch Now: Lincoln Riley on OU's new-look defense: 'You don't want to roll out with four 5-8 guys in the secondary'

  • Updated
Big 12 Media Days - Riley on defense

Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley talks to students from St. Philip's School during day one of Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

ARLINGTON, Texas — How much has Oklahoma's defense changed under Alex Grinch?

"There was a several-year stretch there where we were pretty small across the board," OU coach Lincoln Riley said on Wednesday. "Not that you can't have a small guy here and there, but you don't want to roll out with four 5-8 guys in the secondary. 

"So we certainly look a lot different there."

Grinch’s three-year progression (2015-17) as Washington State’s defensive coordinator put the Pac-12 program in a new place.

How the pattern for the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma been similar or has it exceeded Riley’s expectations?

“The progression has been great,” Riley said. “We were much improved in year one. We took a big step in year two. Our plan is to take another big step here.

“A lot of things go into that. The players have been in that system for a couple of years and we have some really strong leaders. Our success as a team and, especially our success defensively the last few years, we’ve been able to recruit at a higher and higher level, especially on the defensive side of the ball."

Oklahoma finished No. 29 in total defense in 2020. In Grinch's first season, the Sooners were No. 38. In the 2018 campaign, the last under Mike Stoops and interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill, OU was No. 114. 

“We look different even just walking into a team meeting room on that side of the ball than we did a few years ago. It just looks different, in a positive way," Riley said.

"There’s still a lot of work to be done. I have extremely high expectations for our defense this season, but I think we have the right people in the room to get it done.”

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

