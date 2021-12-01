 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Lincoln Riley on OU: ‘I want them to be the second best program in the country’
Watch Now: Lincoln Riley on OU: ‘I want them to be the second best program in the country’

USC Football Coach

Lincoln Riley, the new head football coach of the University of Southern California, speaks during a ceremony in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

Former OU and current USC football coach Lincoln Riley spoke Tuesday with Joel Klatt on Breaking the Huddle to discuss his decision to leave Oklahoma.

"I have a genuine love for that place. I want it to be the second best program in the country."

