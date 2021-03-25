Watch Now: Lincoln Riley explains decision not to release former quarterback Chandler Morris to TCU

Oklahoma did grant a release to Jalin Conyers, a former tight end who transferred to Arizona State during the semester break. Riley mentioned that while discussing the topic.

“(Intraconference transfers) is something that we’ve been adamantly opposed to for a long time. I get the landscape is changing. We’re certainly watching that and we’ll adapt as the world changes, but this has nothing to do with the person Chandler Morris,” Riley said. “Chandler Morris did a tremendous job here. He’s a terrific young man. He’s got a great family. Sure, I hated to see him go. You never want players to leave your program, but I know he’s going to a good program there with Coach Patterson. I really do, I wish the kid all the best.”

Morris announced his decision shortly after the Big 12 Championship game. He scored the contest’s first touchdown in a win over Iowa State. He saw action in five games, completing three of five passes for 39 yards and rushing for 44 more and two scores.

“I know there’s been a lot of positive rule changes, again, with guys being able to transfer wherever they want being one of them that have helped the game and have helped the athletes,” Riley said. “And I’m 1,000% for that. But when there is something that we believe is going to make the game worse, I don’t just want to do the politically correct thing every single time and just sit back and just say OK.”

