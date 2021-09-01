Watch Now: Lincoln Riley admits OU 'swung and we obviously missed' on running back Tre Bradford's recruitment

He also shared a little about Knowles and Hudson. Some fans know about Knowles’ love for meteorology, and his teammates have nicknamed him “the weatherman”. But not many know about Hudson’s desire to be a pilot.

Gray’s looking forward to the pair making an impact this season.

“Both of them have done a great job all camp, learning, getting ready for this situation, getting ready for this opportunity for them. This is an unbelievable opportunity for both of those guys,” Gray said. “They are very good runners. They are very hard workers. They try to learn all the time. They’re asking me all the time, ‘So what do we have on this? What if this happens? What if this happens?’ So they’re soaking up a lot of knowledge and they’re doing a great job.”

Bradford’s loss will be a learning experience for Riley and his staff.

The coach mentioned there have been success stories within the transfer portal as recent as this year with Tennessee transfers Wanya Morris and Key Lawrence, who were recruited out of high school and circled back to OU.

Oklahoma’s recruiters built a relationship with those two.