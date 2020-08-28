Watch Now: Lincoln Riley addresses decision for unity march
Now that players have walked out on games, those muttering the laziest, lamest phrase in their vocabulary do so into an echo chamber
The Bedlam schools begin the season with home games on Sept. 12. OU will face Missouri State, while OSU plays Tulsa.
Also: Some important perspective from OSU assistant Jim Knowles, and a Norman landmark closes its doors
Oddsmakers formulated a recently revised list of preseason Heisman Trophy favorites. Spencer Rattler is the second favorite at 9/1.
Lincoln Riley didn't speak about Brooks specifically, but did discuss what focus remains on after playing opt out for the season.
For NFL inspiration, former OU cornerback Parnell Motley could examine the history of former Bixby star Chris Harris Jr.
There are no active cases among basketball program. There were a dozen positive tests from all other sports (11 players, one staff member).
Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai continue to work to become Lincoln Riley’s fourth season-opening quarterback since 2015.
No starting quarterback has been named, Jalen Redmond's arrest disappoints Riley, Humphrey and Brkic named All-American.
Oklahoma assistant coach Bill Bedenbaugh is pleased with his offensive line, which has much more depth than 2019.