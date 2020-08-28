Watch Now: Lincoln Riley addresses decision for Sooners' unity march

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s football team — linked arm-in-arm and dressed in all black symbolizing unity — made a social justice statement Friday morning.
The Sooners marched from their locker room to the Unity Garden on the campus’ South Oval. The silent walk wasn’t long in distance, but it aimed to reach far in addressing racial issues currently touching the nation.
“We made this march today of solidarity, not because we have the answers to all that’s going on in our country right now,” coach Lincoln Riley said in front of players and staff members. “But we are a group of people that are hurt, that are scared, frustrated, but motivated to do our part.”
Riley’s comments were followed by a 57-second moment of silence in honor of the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington.
Riley said an emotional team meeting was held Thursday and that after hearing his players, he wanted to show his support.
He said he’s been “very surprised” about some of the things he has heard.
“I grew up a white male. I have not lived or had to experience some of the things that a lot of my players have had to,” he said. “As much as you want to read about it, this or that, it’s different when it hits home and when it’s somebody that you care about. That has absolutely been a learning experience for me.”
The coach kept pointing to his talks with the team, which led to his emotional talk at the Unity Garden.
“If you sat in those conversations, you would have been (emotional), too,” Riley said. “It’s tough. What some of these guys have gone through, what our country is going through. For guys to have the courage to step out like that is not an easy thing to do.
"It’s been very much like our discussions have been. When you care about the people around you that much and you see that they are hurting, it’s hard not to be that way.”
The NBA, Major League Baseball and NHL had postponed games following events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week. Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times in his back by a police officer, which led to protests across the country.
OU’s season-opening opponent, Missouri State, didn’t practice Thursday. Texas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Boston College and Central Florida also postponed workouts this week.
The Sooners were scheduled to practice Friday but chose Thursday night to use the time in this fashion.
What is another thing the team did together Friday? The whole team took time to register to vote, Creed Humphrey tweeted.
Around 10:15 a.m., the team emerged from the Barry Switzer Center in lines of three. Riley was arm-in-arm with team leaders Chanse Sylvie and Creed Humphrey. The second line included Spencer Rattler, Justin Broyles and Tre Brown.
In 2015, the program had a similar march after members of an OU fraternity were videoed reciting a racist chant. Riley said all situations are different, but he’s hopeful for good to come out of Friday’s demonstration.
“From the incident in 2015, there were positive outcomes that came from that — not ever completely fixing the problem, but a lot of positive changes made on this campus as a result of that with those players and coaches that year,” Riley said.
The current events have “certainly some similarities, but it's a new team and a new time and a new set of circumstances,” he added.
“Why can't this be the thing that brings us all even more together? I've seen that with this team. I saw it yesterday. I've seen it on multiple occurrences where something terrible brings us closer together,” Riley said.
“It's not easy. Those are some of the toughest conversations and things to listen to and process and go through as a team that you can ever have, but if all those people in there, again, from all different walks of life can come together and find common ground, why can't that be done on a larger scale?
“That's our players' perspective and our staff's, and that's our hope. We just want to do our part because it's going to take everybody.”
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW