Watch Now: Lincoln Riley addresses decision for Sooners' unity march

In 2015, the program had a similar march after members of an OU fraternity were videoed reciting a racist chant. Riley said all situations are different, but he’s hopeful for good to come out of Friday’s demonstration.

“From the incident in 2015, there were positive outcomes that came from that — not ever completely fixing the problem, but a lot of positive changes made on this campus as a result of that with those players and coaches that year,” Riley said.

The current events have “certainly some similarities, but it's a new team and a new time and a new set of circumstances,” he added.

“Why can't this be the thing that brings us all even more together? I've seen that with this team. I saw it yesterday. I've seen it on multiple occurrences where something terrible brings us closer together,” Riley said.

“It's not easy. Those are some of the toughest conversations and things to listen to and process and go through as a team that you can ever have, but if all those people in there, again, from all different walks of life can come together and find common ground, why can't that be done on a larger scale?

“That's our players' perspective and our staff's, and that's our hope. We just want to do our part because it's going to take everybody.”​

