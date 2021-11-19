Watch Now: How did Caleb Kelly go from California kid to Oklahoma man? Give thanks to teammate Bryan Mead

NORMAN — Caleb Kelly was in agonizing pain during his final college football game.
The Oklahoma linebacker’s knee injury during last weekend’s Baylor game – the third torn ACL of his career – was tough to absorb by his teammates.
As Kelly was getting on-the-field treatment from trainers, Bryan Mead came off the sideline to say a prayer for one of the first friends he made when he arrived at Oklahoma in 2016.
“He said a quick prayer. I didn’t even hear it because I’m freaking out. I’m yelling ‘my knee’ and everything. After he said his prayer, he kept on saying, ‘Caleb, can you hear me?’ I’m just out of it and just freaking out. All of the sudden I snapped out of it,” Kelly said. “I think his sweat dripped on my face or something. I snapped out of it and I looked at him and said, ‘I can hear you, get out of my face’ just like that. He got me out of the mindset, out of that hurt mindset and I was back to normal.”
The two friends can laugh about that moment as they prepare for Senior Day festivities before Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Iowa State.
This relationship began when they moved onto campus a week later than everyone else. A unique bond was created by Kelly, who was from Fresno, Calif., and Mead, who played small-class football for Rejoice Christian in Owasso.
“He was the first guy I met at OU,” Mead said. “I was getting into the elevator at Headington (Hall) to go up to my room for the first time and there’s just this big old dude with curly hair. He was really tan. He was wearing a tank top with a big old smile on his face. He looked like he’d just blown in right off the beach.”
Kelly’s best friend in California was named Bryan, which is how Mead spells his first name. Mead said ‘Shoot, let’s make it happen here too.’
They quickly became workout partners. They spotted each other while lifting weights. When COVID hit and Mead’s roommate tested positive, he moved in with Kelly and the pair would work out in an empty field next to the apartment.
Kelly is a five-star recruit and was thrilled when Mead — a walk-on — was awarded a scholarship based on his merits.
“He’s been on scout team, on all of the special teams, since his freshman year. He’s even gotten real playing time as a walk-on. He earned a scholarship,” Kelly said. “It was one of those earlier years. It wasn’t just one of those that they do at the end of the (year). He got real (work) in earning his scholarship. I’m proud of him. I love him to death. He’s my brother for real.”
Mead was Kelly’s biggest fan when he came back from his past two knee injuries. Just the way that Kelly persevered was impressive.
“The first few times he tore his knee, I remember it vividly. And they really emotionally impacted me. Those are the only I think the only two times in my life that I can recall, like an injury, really emotionally impacting me,” Mead said. “The first time was, it was in the middle of a practice and it was just kind of a freak injury. It's just like ‘Wow, like, yeah, like football really is, like so short, and so fickle.’ And then the second time it happened, I almost cried. It was during practice and fall camp, I almost cried just because I knew everything. I just knew Caleb so well. And I knew what he was struggling with and the things that he had been through just to come back. And then to tear it again …”
Last week, Kelly tore his knee a third time when trying to shuck a blocker during punt coverage. When he went down, Mead raced onto the field while trainers were working on him.
The friendship won’t end when football is over. Next June, Kelly will be a groomsman when Mead marries current OU softball player Grace Green.
Kelly has spent nearly 25% of his life in Oklahoma. Mead has helped turn him into an Okie. He laughed when watching Kelly react to his first thunderstorm after a summer workout.
“I’ve helped him try new things,” Mead said. “I took him fishing for the first time and helped him catch his first fish. I finally convinced him to get a cowboy hat. I think I’m going to get him some boots for my wedding. We’re going to see about that.
“I’ve really tried to turn that California boy into a local man.”