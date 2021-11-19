Watch Now: How did Caleb Kelly go from California kid to Oklahoma man? Give thanks to teammate Bryan Mead

“The first few times he tore his knee, I remember it vividly. And they really emotionally impacted me. Those are the only I think the only two times in my life that I can recall, like an injury, really emotionally impacting me,” Mead said. “The first time was, it was in the middle of a practice and it was just kind of a freak injury. It's just like ‘Wow, like, yeah, like football really is, like so short, and so fickle.’ And then the second time it happened, I almost cried. It was during practice and fall camp, I almost cried just because I knew everything. I just knew Caleb so well. And I knew what he was struggling with and the things that he had been through just to come back. And then to tear it again …”