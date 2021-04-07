Watch Now: Guerin Emig: Porter Moser sets out to establish relationships with Lon Kruger's players

What Moser needs to do is connect with as many of those players as he can. Until he establishes himself with his own recruits or transfers, he must rely on as many of those players as he can.

That means seeing if he can get portal-bound Brady Manek to return for a fifth OU season; if he can establish himself with lead guard De’Vion Harmon, who recently declared his intention to enter the NBA Draft; and if he can firm up the return of Gibson and Elijah Harkless, two players who have not left any public clues about their futures.

If Moser can get even a majority of that starting foursome to play for him — fifth starter Austin Reaves is NBA-bound — and build around them with signees and transfers, he’ll enhance his prospects for a successful first season in Norman.

That’s why all of his talk Wednesday about the player-coach relationships was so important.

“I’ve only been able to Zoom with them and talk on the phone,” Moser said. “They’re going to get a lot more of me in the weeks to come. If they so choose.”

Right. There’s that qualifier again. Moser is as hip to the transfer portal as any coach.

“It’s part of life,” he said.