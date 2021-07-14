Watch Now: Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley leaves me curious about cracks in the OU football culture

ARLINGTON, Texas — It has been interesting to hear Lincoln Riley, one of the more thoughtful college football coaches I have encountered, reflect on first experiences since replacing Bob Stoops at Oklahoma four years ago.

Most of these experiences have been positive. Riley coaches the Sooners. That means he gets to win a lot of games.

Some, though, have been difficult. Regrettable in-game decisions for instance. Geez, firing Mike Stoops after the 2018 loss to Texas.

Now Riley is coming off his first really difficult offseason as a head coach. This is due to poor decisions made by a handful of his players.

Three of them, Seth McGowan, Trejan Bridges and Mikey Henderson are now his former players after being dismissed from the Sooners. They have been been charged in connection with an April 15 armed robbery.

Riley signed all three. He immersed all three, like he does all of his players, in the GrowU initiative he implemented his first year as head coach, an initiative he described at his first Big 12 Football Media Days in 2017 thusly: