Watch Now: Georgia softball talks facing OU in Women's College World Series elimination game

NCAA video from June 3, 2021. Bulldogs players and coach talk meeting OU for third time this season.
"I know we're gonna bounce back on Saturday and get a dub," Georgia sophomore Sydney Kuma said.
The Bulldogs
in their Women's College World Series opener on Thursday when Kuma made her remark. By that time, Georgia's next opponent had just lost to Oklahoma State 3-2 , and it was a team they had already faced twice at home back in April: had already been determined by the earlier game that day
The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.
Georgia players Sydney Kuma and Ellie Armistead, as well as Bulldogs head coach Lu Harris-Champer spoke Thursday about facing OU for the third time this season.
Photos: OU softball loses to James Madison in WCWS opener
Oklahoma huddles before the Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma lines up before the Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Taylon Snow (5) celebrates as she round second on a home run by Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) in the third inning during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) celebrates her home run in the third inning during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma celebrates a Tiare Jennings (23) home run in the third inning during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) throws to first for an out during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Shannon Saile (4) and Kinzie Hansen (9) run into each other on a pop fly in the first inning during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) collides with Madison Naujokas (18) at second base in the fifth inning during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Tiare Jennings (23) was called for interference. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso argues an interference call in the fifth inning during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso argues an interference call in the fifth inning during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Nicole Mendes (11) tries to pump up the crowd during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Shannon Saile (4) and Lynnsie Elam (22) react after Kate Gordon (17) hit a home run in the eighth inning during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Jana Johns (20) can not get to a foul ball during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Shannon Saile (4) throws a pitch during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
James Madison softball team celebrates its Thursday, June 3, 2021 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
James Madison’s Kate Gordon celebrates her eighth-inning home run against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Women’s College World Series on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Oklahoma City. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) walks off the field as James Madison celebrates following a Women's College World Series between Oklahoma and James Madison at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN
Fans cheer during a Women's College World Series game between Oklahoma and James Madison at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Fans cheer during a Women's College World Series game between Oklahoma and James Madison at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
James Madison's Kate Gordon (17) celebrates her home run in the eight inning as Oklahoma's Shannon Saile (4) reacts during a Women's College World Series between Oklahoma and James Madison at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Fans cheer during the Women's College World Series between Oklahoma and James Madison at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) walks off the field after the last out in the 8th inning during a Women's College World Series between Oklahoma and James Madison at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
Fans cheer during a Women's College World Series game between Oklahoma and James Madison on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
