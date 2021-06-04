 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Georgia softball talks facing OU in Women's College World Series elimination game
NCAA video from June 3, 2021. Bulldogs players and coach talk meeting OU for third time this season.

"I know we're gonna bounce back on Saturday and get a dub," Georgia sophomore Sydney Kuma said.

The Bulldogs had just lost to Oklahoma State 3-2 in their Women's College World Series opener on Thursday when Kuma made her remark. By that time, Georgia's next opponent had already been determined by the earlier game that day, and it was a team they had already faced twice at home back in April:

The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

Georgia players Sydney Kuma and Ellie Armistead, as well as Bulldogs head coach Lu Harris-Champer spoke Thursday about facing OU for the third time this season.

