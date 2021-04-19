Watch Now: Former Union High School star Jordan Kelley anxious for breakout season with Sooners

What was it like?

“It’s just learning to be patient when coming from being that guy in high school to being that guy behind Nev and Q (Neville Gallimore and Marquise Overton) my first year. It’s being patient,” Kelley said. “(In 2019), I had that injury, but I got a little taste. That taste fired me up to keep working to get to where I am right now and move even better than I am now.

“Like you said, that little taste makes me want to go that much harder and get back on the field the best that I can.”

Recovering and rehabilitation can be a mental test. Every player has to trust they are back to normal.

After six or seven months following a torn ACL in April 2019, he still didn’t feel 100%.

But last year, before the Iowa State game, he asked if he could take his knee brace off. Since that moment, he’s felt stronger and faster.

“I feel like I can move again. But what really helped me out was Caleb Kelly, Pat (Fields) and B-Mead (Bryan Mead), all the guys just making that process that much easier, keeping me motivated and not letting me hang my head down, just keep pushing me to get going and get back to where I am now, healthy and just ready to go,” Kelley said.