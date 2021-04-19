Watch Now: Former Union High School star Jordan Kelley anxious for breakout season with Sooners

Oklahoma’s Jordan Kelley laughed when asked about if he reminded Lincoln Riley about a touchdown catch at Union High School.
“I need to tell him ‘put me in a package,’” Kelley chuckled during a Monday Zoom call with reporters.
Kelley is in a good place entering his fourth season on campus. The defensive lineman is coming off his most healthy season and is looking to make an impact in the 2021 campaign.
Spring practices have been important for Kelley, who is embedded inside a deep defensive line room.
What’s the biggest piece of advice he’s received from position coach Calvin Thibodeaux?
“Don’t be the slow guy in the group. What I did was lost some weight while still getting stronger. I used run a 5.0 40, now I’m running a 4.87 40,” Kelley said. “Now I’m stronger, and I’m playing faster. It was always about play speed. Now he said I’m playing faster and doing the things that I’m doing. Now the plays are coming. Everything is just adding up.”
Kelley played 10 of his 13 career games in 2020. He saw two games of action during a 2018 redshirt season and played in the Peach Bowl during the 2019 campaign after missing much of the year with a torn ACL.
After a star career at Union — which included a 2-yard scoring reception in a senior-year win over Owasso — he had to wait for his time to play.
What was it like?
“It’s just learning to be patient when coming from being that guy in high school to being that guy behind Nev and Q (Neville Gallimore and Marquise Overton) my first year. It’s being patient,” Kelley said. “(In 2019), I had that injury, but I got a little taste. That taste fired me up to keep working to get to where I am right now and move even better than I am now.
“Like you said, that little taste makes me want to go that much harder and get back on the field the best that I can.”
Recovering and rehabilitation can be a mental test. Every player has to trust they are back to normal.
After six or seven months following a torn ACL in April 2019, he still didn’t feel 100%.
But last year, before the Iowa State game, he asked if he could take his knee brace off. Since that moment, he’s felt stronger and faster.
“I feel like I can move again. But what really helped me out was Caleb Kelly, Pat (Fields) and B-Mead (Bryan Mead), all the guys just making that process that much easier, keeping me motivated and not letting me hang my head down, just keep pushing me to get going and get back to where I am now, healthy and just ready to go,” Kelley said.
Riley recently mentioned Kelley as one of the defense’s breakout players this spring. Was there motivation after hearing that?
“I was going to get an extra lift in like I’ve been doing after every practice. Meeting up here, I had to change. I’ve been getting extra work in with (Bennie) Wylie after every practice,” Kelley said. “I’ve been trying to eat right and do all the little things right to make sure my name stays in there and I can have that breakout year I’m supposed to have this year.”