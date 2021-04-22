 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Former Broken Arrow, current OU lineman Andrew Raym talks about practicing at center and more
  • Updated
Video courtesy of Sooner Sports TV from April 21, 2021. Former Broken Arrow standout talks about spring football practice so far and more

OU offensive lineman Andrew Raym is ready for whatever role is needed for his football team.

The former Broken Arrow standout saw action in nine games last season for the Sooners, primarily on special teams, and also took part in 61 offensive snaps.

Could he step out of his comfort zone and play center? Raym spoke Wednesday about where he's practicing on the line during spring; Arizona transfer Robert Congel; position coach Bill Bedenbaugh, and more.

