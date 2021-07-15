Watch Now: Five takeaways from Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days

Five takeaways from Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days
OU-TEXAS REMAINS SPICY
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian met the media during a 30-minute scrum with reporters on Thursday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium.
The first-year coach spoke on several topics, including a few that surrounded the OU-Texas rivalry.
Here were a few of his thoughts:
On the horns down gesture: “I don’t really have a feeling. I didn’t know it was such a big deal. I kind of took it as a little bit of a sign of endearment. We have a pretty cool deal here. Our horns are up. We believe in it. We take a lot of pride in it. If you want to celebrate by putting horns down and you care that much about us, I don’t know. I kind of think it was a little bit of a term of endearment. It’s whatever. If they call a flag, whatever. If they don’t, they don’t.”
On OU-Texas rivalry: "The Texas-OU rivalry is a special one. I think, for the local guys, they probably know me better than some of the more regional people here. I’m a fan of college football first. I love college football. I’m just fortunate that I get to do what I love and I get to love what I do. In my spare time, especially in-season, I watch college football. That’s what I do. I had a chance to watch this game from afar and to now be part of it is something uniquely special. My last college game was actually in the Cotton Bowl against Kansas State. To be back on that field in this game will be something that I will cherish the moment, for sure."
On relationship with former BYU teammate/OU assistant coach Dennis Simmons: "Dennis is a great coach. He was a great teammate, an awesome family man. I know he and Lincoln have a great relationship. Dennis is a tremendous recruiter. I’m happy for him and his career and where it’s headed. I know he started off with Coach (Mike) Leach and worked his way up the profession. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t become a head coach in the short term."
AND SARK TALKS REBUILDING TEXAS
Sarkisian made his debut at Big 12 Media Days on Thursday inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
His opening comments included his six-and-a-half month journey of hiring a new coaching staff, implementing a strength and conditioning program, recruiting and setting up new schemes on offense, defense and special teams.
He’s been impressed with the players’ buy-in to a new system. But he also did water down any immediate expectations, saying there’s plenty of work remaining in front of the program.
“We can't sit back and relax and think because we've got a great stadium, because we've got great resources, because we've got the five-star, four-star players, that we just sprinkle a little magical fairy dust and all of a sudden we're a really good football team,” Sarkisian said. “Winning is hard. And winning takes work. And winning takes perseverance. Winning takes grit. Winning takes great teamwork and great leaders and great teammates and an awesome culture.
“Those are all the things that we're working on to make sure that we put ourselves in position to be as successful as we can be, not even just for the short term but for the long term.”
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
Texas Tech coach Matt Wells was asked what he did and didn’t know about the Big 12 Conference when he became the Red Raiders’ head coach before the 2019 season.
“Something I knew when I took the job that’s pretty much validated is the championship runs through Norman,” Wells said.
Wells pointed to the league’s defenses as the top subject not discussed enough.
“There's really good defensive coordinators and defensive-minded head coaches in (Baylor’ Dave) Aranda and (TCU’s Gary) Patterson and coordinators in this league that are very good,” Wells said. “And I think the reality is that you can point to the defensive-line play. That's probably what I didn't know. You look at Baylor, 2018, 2019, with Matt (Rhule), I mean that was the D -ine for Baylor. And that was the big reason why they were really good.
“Look at Oklahoma's D-line and what West Virginia has done -- Iowa State had a draft pick; they're going to have another draft pick. Oklahoma State has guys that can rush the passer, TCU does. I think that's what probably doesn't get written about. But we as coaches know and the players know.”
FLAGGING HORNS DOWN
The “Horns Down” hand gesture, most commonly used by opponents to taunt Texas and its fans, has been debated often over the past few seasons.
But in that timeframe, there has been little clarity or consistency in how the use of that gesture — an inversion of Texas’ insignia — and other taunts have been enforced. Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks attempted to provide some clarity at Big 12 Media Days on Thursday.
During a rules briefing session in which a taunting crackdown for the 2021 season was addressed, Burks said the use of “Horns Down” will “probably” elicit a penalty this fall, if a player directs it toward an opposing Texas player on the field. However, Burks did say a player directing the gesture toward his own fans in the crowd likely won’t necessitate a yellow flag.
After that, Burks regressed into murkiness. He explained that if an official thinks the intent of a particular “Horns Down” gesture crosses the line, he can call the penalty anyway. Leaving that decision in an official's hands seems dangerous, especially late in a close game with the outcome on the line.
In short, some lucidity was provided Thursday, but not enough. The consistency of enforcement will continue to be a mystery, perhaps even as we see it unfold on the field this fall.
JUST PLANE WRONG
The Kansas contingent was not able to attend Big 12 Media Days after weather didn’t allow clearance for the plane to depart Lawrence.
It was a tough start for first-year coach Lance Leipold, who moved to his new position from Buffalo.
“It's been an exciting few months with a lot to do in a short period of time,” Leipold said via Zoom to the Big 12 media. “Through that time, getting a chance to know our players, really come to appreciate their attitude and efforts in accepting this change, their excitement to turn the page and put Kansas football back on the track to be a consistent winning football program.”