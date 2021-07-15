Watch Now: Five takeaways from Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days

Five takeaways from Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days

OU-TEXAS REMAINS SPICY

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian met the media during a 30-minute scrum with reporters on Thursday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium.

The first-year coach spoke on several topics, including a few that surrounded the OU-Texas rivalry.

Here were a few of his thoughts:

On the horns down gesture: “I don’t really have a feeling. I didn’t know it was such a big deal. I kind of took it as a little bit of a sign of endearment. We have a pretty cool deal here. Our horns are up. We believe in it. We take a lot of pride in it. If you want to celebrate by putting horns down and you care that much about us, I don’t know. I kind of think it was a little bit of a term of endearment. It’s whatever. If they call a flag, whatever. If they don’t, they don’t.”