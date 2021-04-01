Watch Now: Everything Sooners RB Kennedy Brooks said as spring football practice continues

Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID concerns. This spring, he joined teammates Jalen Redmond and Stacey Wilkins in returning to the program.

Brooks will help stabilize a running backs room that lost Rhamondre Stevenson to the NFL draft. Brooks rushed for 1,056 yards in 2018 and 1,011 yards in 2019. He’s also totaled 18 rushing touchdowns.

He will join a position group that includes returners Marcus Major, Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson as well as Tennessee transfer Eric Gray.

He spoke Wednesday about his decision to sit out last season and return this season, as well as the new additions to the running back group.