Watch Now: Everything OU's Lincoln Riley said about SEC move at last week's media session
  Updated
Aug. 5, 2021 video. Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley talked for the first time about the SEC announcement. Video courtesy of Sooner Sports TV

OU head football coach Lincoln Riley said that Thursday was the only day that coaches and players would approach the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC. After the two-hour window, all talks with reporters would be aimed at the 2021 season, which begins with Friday’s first fall camp practice.

Reporters fired away with SEC questions: When did he know that OU was planning the move? What are his thoughts on Bedlam’s future? How will the new conference impact recruiting? And what feedback did he get from his players after last week’s Oklahoma-to-SEC news broke?

Riley admitted to having some general knowledge of the situation, but never knew it was going to happen until it became official.

