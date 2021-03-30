Watch Now: Everyone OU defensive back Jeremiah Criddell said as spring football practice continues

Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Criddell recently drew high praise from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Grinch said perhaps no player, during his coaching career, had made as significant year one-to-year two improvement jump.
The third-year sophomore is getting looks at the nickel spot, which has been vacated following Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles’ transfer to Washington.
Criddell spoke to media Monday about Bookie's transfer, the early enrollees and more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!