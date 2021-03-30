 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Everyone OU defensive back Jeremiah Criddell said as spring football practice continues
Watch Now: Everyone OU defensive back Jeremiah Criddell said as spring football practice continues

  • Updated
Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Criddell recently drew high praise from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Grinch said perhaps no player, during his coaching career, had made as significant year one-to-year two improvement jump.

The third-year sophomore is getting looks at the nickel spot, which has been vacated following Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles’ transfer to Washington.

Criddell spoke to media Monday about Bookie's transfer, the early enrollees and more.

