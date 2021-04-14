Watch Now: Damond Harmon has his Virginia HS team in the playoffs; OU corners coach expects he will contribute to Sooners in 2021 season

High school football season ended months ago in the state of Oklahoma, but is still going on in Virginia, where two OU commits from the 2021 class lead Highland Springs (Richmond) into the postseason.

As reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Highland Springs' disruptive defense is led by future Sooners corner Damond Harmon and defensive end Kelvin Gilliam. The Springers are 7-0 so far this season (which began in late February) and have a quarterfinal matchup with Manchester on Saturday.

Sooners cornerbacks coach Roy Manning spoke to the media Tuesday about Harmon's unique situation and how he still expects him to contribute during the OU's 2021 seasons despite missing college spring football practice.