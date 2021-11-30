Watch Now: Castiglione keeps secretive nature when hiring coaches; just ask Porter Moser

Joe Castiglione said his coaching search would be “stealthy” when targeting the Oklahoma football program’s next leader.

How secretive will it be for Castiglione? Let’s ask another high-profile coach who was just hired at Oklahoma.

“Stealthy is a good word,” OU coach Porter Moser said during a Tuesday Zoom call. “I couldn’t come here. He wouldn’t let me come here because he wanted to stay so far under the radar. He felt that if I was here, the cat would get out of the bag. It was all sight unseen with the feeling with him.”

Castiglione described his style in looking for a new coach during his Monday news conference.

“The process is a lot like it always is. For those of you that have been around here you might be able to inform some of those that are brand new. That despite how inquisitive you are and how many rumors you’ll want me to corroborate, I don’t do it. It’s gonna be stealthy, as usual,” Castiglione said.

Moser was asked about his own hiring process, which came after his Loyola team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in last year’s Sweet 16.

And, yes, Moser’s answer again centered around confidentiality.