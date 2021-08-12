Watch Now: Can D.J. Graham's move from offense help him at cornerback? A one-handed interception screams yes

Oklahoma’s practice videos released on social media can whet the appetite of starved football fans.
Cornerback D.J. Graham blew up on social media this week when he pulled down a one-handed interception in coverage during a recent clip provided by OU football.
“D.J.’s a matchup nightmare for some of the receivers. Long guy, rangy guy, used to play receiver so he definitely knows some of our tricks when we’re about to cut, get into cuts and stuff like that,” OU wide receiver Theo Wease said. “I’m definitely one of his biggest fans.”
Big things are expected from the sophomore from Fort Worth (Keller) High School. He played in Oklahoma’s final eight games and started in the Cotton Bowl victory against No. 10 Florida.
Graham was a standout wide receiver before entering college, but shifted to defense after talking with Oklahoma coaches.
“I wanted to come to OU and play under Lincoln Riley and play receiver. It was tough a little bit,” Graham said. “It was just a little, like, I don’t know, you could tell I really still wanted to play receiver a little bit and coach (Alex) Grinch and coach (Roy) Manning, they had to sit me down and tell me, ‘Look man, you could really use what you learned on the offensive side of the ball and you can implement it on the defensive side of the ball.’ Once I heard that and kept hearing it, they were still in my ear and all that.
“And then also me having a little bit of success, it sort of pushed me over more to the defensive side, and I could say now I’m completely bought in. I mean I do miss it though, but, you know, it’s OK.”
Graham potentially could be opposite cornerback Woodi Washington on the defense. He’s learned a lot from his teammate, saying Washington’s “technique is flawless.”
He’s also improved as a tackler. His first position on defense was a linebacker and said his size forced him to discover ways to bring opponents down.
It forced him to grow up quickly.
“It’s toughened me up a little bit and made me calloused. And I think over the years, I’ve always had that little … edge a little want to ‘OK, I want to stick my head in stuff.’ And it’s also something that we worked on even in high school, my defensive coach, he preached that he … didn’t want any soft corners,” Graham said. “All his corners were going to be able to come down and make a tackle, and in college, I just tried to carry that on in college. And you know, have no fear.
“I think that’s a big thing that, you know some corners have is the fearful of getting, getting ran over, getting juked. Like, no, no, do what you learned and, you know, and if that’s the least that you do and everything else will play out. So I just, I try to have no fear and I just want to trust my technique and be physical.”
Graham had an interception against Baylor in last year’s regular-season finale. It took him back to his days as a wide receiver.
“When I got that pick that really boosted my confidence like out the roof. I walked into the locker room thinking I was on top of the world for a little bit, and I tried to carry that on to the next game and the next game,” Graham said. “But coach (Alex) Grinch he preaches that literally every single day — in meetings, even on the practice field like all the time, and like he said, ‘turnover equals victory.’ It’s three and out and takeaway. He preaches that literally every single day.”
From this point on, when the ball is thrown his direction – which, he smiles, hasn’t come a lot against Spencer Rattler during seven-on-seven work – he’s ready to make a play.
“I would say I really started to flip and make that decision that, ‘OK, I’m a defensive back,’ I’d probably say really at the beginning of (last) season when I really started playing,” Graham said. “I try to look at it as, you know, I’m a receiver. I still have a little bit of that in me when the ball’s in the air.”