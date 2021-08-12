Watch Now: Can D.J. Graham's move from offense help him at cornerback? A one-handed interception screams yes

“And then also me having a little bit of success, it sort of pushed me over more to the defensive side, and I could say now I’m completely bought in. I mean I do miss it though, but, you know, it’s OK.”

Graham potentially could be opposite cornerback Woodi Washington on the defense. He’s learned a lot from his teammate, saying Washington’s “technique is flawless.”

He’s also improved as a tackler. His first position on defense was a linebacker and said his size forced him to discover ways to bring opponents down.

It forced him to grow up quickly.

“It’s toughened me up a little bit and made me calloused. And I think over the years, I’ve always had that little … edge a little want to ‘OK, I want to stick my head in stuff.’ And it’s also something that we worked on even in high school, my defensive coach, he preached that he … didn’t want any soft corners,” Graham said. “All his corners were going to be able to come down and make a tackle, and in college, I just tried to carry that on in college. And you know, have no fear.