Watch Now: Brent Venables introduced as OU football coach

Hundreds greeted Brent Venables and his family at OU’s Max Westheimer Airport upon his Sunday night arrival to Norman, and hundreds are once again greeting their new football coach Monday morning.
OU officially introduced Venables on Monday to cheering fans, with current and former players in attendance.
Among those introducing Brent Venables at the Monday event were OU president Joe Harroz; athletics director Joe Castiglione, and senior captain Caleb Kelly.
Venables served on the OU coaching staff under previous coach Bob Stoops from 1999-2011, and was Clemson's defensive coordinator since then.