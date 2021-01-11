Watch Now: Bob Stoops will be among College Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 inductees

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Stoops is the sixth OU football coach to be enshrined in the Hall, joining Bennie Owen (1905-26), Biff Jones (1935-36), Bud Wilkinson (1947-63), Jim Tatum (1946) and Barry Switzer (1973-88).
Coaches become eligible three full seasons after their retirement. They also much have at least 10 years of head coaching experience with a minimum .600 winning percentage and a minimum 100 games coached.
Voting came from the National Football Foundation, which emailed ballots to more than 12,000 members.
Stoops is a first-ballot inductee after going 190-48 for a .798 winning percentage. Oklahoma also advanced to the postseason each season and Stoops is the only coach to win all four major bowl games – Rose, Sugar, Orange and Cotton.
There are 22 Oklahoma players represented in the Hall. Most recently, the late Rickey Dixon was inducted in 2019.
Throwback Tulsa: A look back at Bob Stoops' career
Bob Stoops
University of Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops at the OU-Baylor college football game on Nov. 4, 2000.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
Supporting cast University of Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops is greeted by a pack of Oklahoma fans as he leaves Kyle Field following the Sooners' 35-31 escape at Texas A&M on Nov. 11, 2000.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
OU head Coach Bob Stoops talks with Bill Snyder of Kansas State after the Big 12 championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 2, 2000.
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
OU quarterback Jason White (18) shares a laugh with Bob Stoops at Barry University in preparation for the Orange Bowl.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
University of Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops argues with an official against Baylor during their football game at Owen Field on Oct. 20, 2001. OU defeated Baylor 33-17.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
University of Oklahoma head football Coach Bob Stoops listens to questions during a press Conference at SMU in Dallas, following Oklahoma's practice session on Dec. 27, 2001.
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
OU's Trent Smith and Wes Sims carry Bob Stoops onto the field after winning the Big 12 Championship in Reliant Stadium on Dec. 7, 2002.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops lifts the Rose Bowl trophy after the Sooners defeated Washington State 34-14 on Jan 1, 2003.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops disapproves of an official’s call in Saturday, Oct. 16, 2004’s game against Kansas State.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and quarterback Jason White in October 2004.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma's Bob Stoops joins the Sooner seniors on the podium as they hold up the championship trophy following the Sooners win over Colorado at the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City on Dec. 4, 2004.
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
OU's head coach Bob Stoops and Clint Ingram after a play during the 2005 Orange Bowl, Miami, Fla., Jan. 4, 2005.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
OU's head coach Bob Stoops talking to referee in San Diego, Calif. at the Holiday Bowl, Dec. 29, 2005.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
OU's Bob Stoops celebrates an OU interception against Missouri during their football game at Faurot Field on Oct. 28, 2006.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
OSU head coach Mike Gundy (left) and OU coach Bob Stoops visit prior to the bedlam football game at Boone Pickens Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2006.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
OU's Bob Stoops walks off the field after loosing to Boise State in overtime after their football game in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2, 2007.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
OU head coach Bob Stoops offers his opinion to an official about a non-call against Missouri during the Big 12 football championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2007.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
OU head coach Bob Stoops and quarterback Sam Bradford celebrate the Sooners 61-41 victory over the Cowboys in the OU vs OSU Bedlam Football game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on November 29, 2008.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops speaks during a press conference regarding the BCS National Championship game Jan. 7, 2009.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
OU head coach Bob Stoops leaves the field after OU's 16-13 loss in the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas Longhorns (UT) at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2009.
Photo by BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops cheers with his coaching staff after DeMarco Murray scored in the fourth quarter of OU's game against Texas in Dallas Saturday October 2, 2010.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops signs autographs for fans during the OU Caravan at the OU-Tulsa campus, on Wednesday, June 8, 2011.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
OU's head coach Bob Stoops against Iowa during the Insight Bowl in Tempe, AZ, Dec. 30, 2011.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops stops in Moore on May 22, 2013, to take photos with the Rudy family and friends after the Rudy's lost their home to the tornado in Moore, Okla. (L-R - Lindy Mauldin, Bob Stoops, Dustin Martin, David Rudy, Adam Brock, Austin Brock)
Photo by KT King/For the Tulsa World
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops hoists the Sugar Bowl trophy after they defeated Alabama on Jan. 2, 2014.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops speaks during a news conference about their upcoming game against Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl on Dec. 28, 2014.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Coach Bob Stoops and The University of Oklahoma football team walk out of what was supposed to be their first practice in protest of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of Oklahoma on Monday, March. 9, 2015. The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been banned from campus after a video surfaced of members shouting and singing racial slurs.
Photo by NICK OXFORD/For the Tulsa World
Bob Stoops
OU head football coach Bob Stoops signs autographs for Madeline Kunz and Landon Kunz while Grandpa Chuck Tryon of Broken Arrow,(black shirt) looks on during the OU caravan stop at the OU Tulsa on May 28, 2015.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/ for the Tulsa World
Bob Stoops
OU's head coach Bob Stoops during game against Akron during the first football game of the season in Norman, OK, September 5, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops claps after a positive play by his team during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, October 17, 2015.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma's Bob Stoops talks to Iowa State's Paul Rhoads after the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 7, 2015.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops walks the sideline during a football game between the Sooners and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on November 7, 2015. OU cruised to a 52-16 win.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops watches his team during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 21, 2015.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Bob Stoops
OU Bob Stoops celebrates with OU 15 after defeating OSU at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 21, 2015.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops watches his team stretch during a practice for the Orange Bowl at Barry University in North Miami, Fla. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2015.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops watches his team during the Oklahoma Spring Football game in Norman on Saturday, April 9, 2016.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Bob Stoops
Josh Coulson of Manford meets Sooners head football coach Bob Stoops at the University of Oklahoma Sooners Caravan in Tulsa Tuesday, June 7, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Bob Stoops
University of Oklahoma football head coach Bob Stoops speaks during a press conference at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016.
Photo by CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops watches his team warm up before their game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 10, 2016.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops reacts to a penalty against his team while playing Ohio State last Saturday.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops meet before the game during NCAA football action between OU and Ohio Sate in Norman, OK on September 17, 2016.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops reacts after failing to convert on third down during their game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops watches his team warm up before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, left, and Kansas head coach David Beaty, right, meet at midfield after an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct.29, 2016. Oklahoma won 56-3.
Photo by ALONZO ADAMS/For the Tulsa World
Bob Stoops
OU head coach Bob Stoops shakes hands with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell after a Nov. 3 game.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops yells out adjustments during the football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops instructs players to get off the field during NCAA football action between OU and OSU in Norman on December 3, 2016.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Bob Stoops
Coach Bob Stoops (left) leaves the field as an OU player carries the Bedlam trophy in December 2016.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops watches his team during the Sooners’ 38-20 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shakes hands with media members while walking into Sugar Bowl practice in Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans on Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
OU’s Bob Stoops works with his team during practice at the Superdome on Dec. 31, 2016.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops addresses media during Sugar Bowl Media press conferences in New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn shake hands during Sugar Bowl Media press conferences in New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
OU’s Bob Stoops, shown before the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, has assembled OU’s highest-rated class in years.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops yells at his defense after an Auburn first down during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn Tigers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops calls a timeout during Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn Tigers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops and Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn shake hands after the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn Tigers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Bob Stoops all accept the Allstate Sugar Bowl Trophy after defeating the Auburn Tigers 35-19 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops talks to Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman during Oklahoma's Pro Day at Everest Training Center in Norman on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops watches his team’s practice on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops greets country music star Toby Keith during OU spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 8, 2017.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops during OU spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 8, 2017.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops gives a signal during OU spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 8, 2017.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops hands back an autographed football to Cason Klecevsek, 10, of Chouteau during the Sooner Caravan at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa Schusterman Learning Center on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
OU football coach Bob Stoops and women's basketball coach Sherri Coale sign autographs during the Sooner Caravan on Wednesday in Tulsa on May 31, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Boren and athletic director Joe Castgilone talk to former coach Bob Stoops after a press conference for Stoops’ retirement on June 7, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
The video board shows a message of support for retiring head football coach Bob Stoops over Gaylord Memorial Stadium at the University of Oklahoma on June 7, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops addresses the media on his retirement at the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops shakes hands with Athletic Director Joe Castgilone before addressing media on his retirement at the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!