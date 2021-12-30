Watch Now: Bob Stoops leads Sooners over Oregon in Alamo Bowl; Caleb Williams heads for vacation

OU scored three straight touchdowns to grab the big lead at intermission.

Williams hit Drake Stoops with a 6-yard pass and then connected on a 55-yard pass with Marvin Mims to make it 23-3. The Sooners’ two-minute offense ended with Brooks’ 29-yard scoring run with 36 seconds remaining before halftime.

Oregon did make a valiant comeback attempt, but the hole was too deep.

“The only thing I said to those guys was, 'Hey, man, we’ve come too far to really let a bad half kind of define us,'” Ducks interim coach Bryan McClendon said. “At the end of the day, there is no one play that you can run that can get you out of a 30-3 deficit. The only thing we can do is go out there and fight our ass off one play at a time and go out there and keep doing it.”

Oklahoma finished with 560 yards of offense (318 rushing, 242 passing). The team averaged 7.6 yards per rush, which is the most allowed by Oregon since the 2016 season.

Stoops improved his career coaching mark to 191-48 (.799 average).

“I’m really proud of the way these guys competed and played here today. And really the work they put in for the last month getting ready for this,” Stoops said.