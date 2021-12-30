Watch Now: Bob Stoops leads Sooners over Oregon in Alamo Bowl; Caleb Williams heads for vacation

SAN ANTONIO — Caleb Williams’ roller-coaster season — on and off the field — ended with him wearing a celebratory cowboy hat at a victorious press conference.
The freshman quarterback met the media for the first time in his college football career following Oklahoma’s 47-32 triumph over Oregon on Wednesday night.
Williams’ first-year success has fans salivating about his future. But will that include a return to OU, where the Alamo Bowl title could be a springboard into 2022?
Williams said it’s been a topsy-turvy month that included the loss of Lincoln Riley, an important stop-gap with interim coach Bob Stoops and continuous talks with incoming head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
When asked directly if he anticipated a return to OU next season, he side-stepped the question like it was a blitzing Oregon linebacker.
“I was focused on finishing the semester off strong, being with my guys, making sure that all my guys that won’t be here next year … they go off on the right note and we go off 11-2," Williams said.
“I’m about to go on vacation with my family. I haven’t been on a vacation in a really long time. After all these ups and downs, I want to go on vacation, spend time with my family and focus on that. That’s it.”
Williams has had many conversations with Lebby. The quarterback added that he spoke with the Sooners' new offensive coordinator every day while in San Antonio.
Venables’ presence at practices and on the sideline hasn’t been lost on Williams also.
“He has a whole lot of energy, a whole lot of passion for what he’s doing,” Williams said. “Oklahoma chose the right guy to come in here and be the head guy. We’ll see how Oklahoma does and how I decide.”
Stoops, in his return as the Sooners’ sideline, was impressed with Williams, saying he had “an incredible day” which likely earned him wearing the postgame cowboy hat, which was a gift to Stoops from the Alamo Bowl. In turn, the coach made it a “big-play” trophy.
Williams guided eight consecutive scoring drives against the Ducks. He worked in concert with Cale Gundy, who was calling plays for the first time in a coaching career spanning nearly three decades.
While Williams was solid (21-of-27 passing, 242 yards, three touchdowns), it was the run game that took center stage for Oklahoma.
Kennedy Brooks, who was named the game’s offensive most outstanding player, finished with 142 rushing yards and tied a career-best with three touchdowns.
Eric Gray ended with 82 yards, while Marcus Major completed things with 54 yards.
“(The offensive line) dominated this whole game,” Brooks said. “It’s that simple. We can’t do it without them. They put in this work this week and we knew for a fact we had to come in and win this game and we had to be the most physical team. That’s what they did.”
Brooks started the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run, making it 6-0 after Gabe Brkic missed a PAT attempt.
Oregon (10-4) used Camden Lewis’ 24-yard field goal to make it 6-3 before the Sooners exploded for 24 unanswered points to take a 30-3 lead at halftime.
The Sooners’ defense was led by interim defensive coordinator Brian Odom, who will now move to USC to work with Riley.
Two seniors had big games for OU. Justin Broiles had a first-quarter interception that stopped the Ducks’ opening possession. Pat Fields finished with a team-high nine tackles to earn the game’s most outstanding player award on defense.
“The first half I think we were dominant, but I think it was just as simple as we did our job,” Fields said. “The second half, we got a little content with the first half and guys just weren’t doing their job. We may have been out of gaps on plays, didn’t get the communications.”
OU scored three straight touchdowns to grab the big lead at intermission.
Williams hit Drake Stoops with a 6-yard pass and then connected on a 55-yard pass with Marvin Mims to make it 23-3. The Sooners’ two-minute offense ended with Brooks’ 29-yard scoring run with 36 seconds remaining before halftime.
Oregon did make a valiant comeback attempt, but the hole was too deep.
“The only thing I said to those guys was, 'Hey, man, we’ve come too far to really let a bad half kind of define us,'” Ducks interim coach Bryan McClendon said. “At the end of the day, there is no one play that you can run that can get you out of a 30-3 deficit. The only thing we can do is go out there and fight our ass off one play at a time and go out there and keep doing it.”
Oklahoma finished with 560 yards of offense (318 rushing, 242 passing). The team averaged 7.6 yards per rush, which is the most allowed by Oregon since the 2016 season.
Stoops improved his career coaching mark to 191-48 (.799 average).
“I’m really proud of the way these guys competed and played here today. And really the work they put in for the last month getting ready for this,” Stoops said.
“They really were invested and came together as a team through some adversity and realized they’re representing the Sooners. They played like Sooners. That’s what we do.”