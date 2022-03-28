Watch Now: Billy Bowman's clean slate includes focus on safety (not multiple positions) and maybe returning kicks (rarity last season)

NORMAN – Billy Bowman just wants his time to shine.

The Oklahoma sophomore defensive back craves learning to be an expert at one position. He imagines returning kicks through traffic. He can’t wait to produce for his new defensive-minded head coach.

Bowman can’t wait to mark up the clean slate he is receiving this spring.

On Monday, Brent Venables started jawing adjectives describing Bowman’s game: “Incredibly talented. Great instincts. Tremendous skill set. Great toughness. Very intelligent. Can do a lot of things.”

Without taking a breath, Venables then described a different plan than the past coaching staff. Bowman went from nickel to cornerback to barely seeing the field during the 2021 campaign.

“We’re just trying to get him to be really good at one thing. Sometimes when you do too much too soon, everything’s neutralized. All your ability, your instincts, your intelligence,” Venables said. “Most of the time, it’s that way for a freshman. You gotta be that dude, a generational type of person, at any position, to pick up everything right away. I think for injury and things of that nature, he had to be forced into different spots.

“So we’re really trying to have him focus at safety and put him in position there where he can play in space, use his ability, cover a lot of grass and play man technique, all those type of things.”

The words were music to Bowman’s ears. For most freshmen, adjusting to one position can be a shock. But learning to play multiple spots at a high level? It was a chore.

“It was, at points, frustrating. But I was able to fight through it and have a great mindset and learn everything I could and do the best that I can,” Bowman said.

Bowman played in 11 games last year with seven starts (including the season opener at nickel against Tulane). He shifted to cornerback during the midseason, drawing starts against TCU and Kansas before his time on the field began to evaporate.

Focusing on safety will be beneficial, he said.

“I feel like it’s really built my confidence being able to stick at one position. As of now, I feel like it’s just learning that position and becoming great at that one position before moving onto something else,” Bowman said, before later adding, “Being moved around a lot, like I said, probably cost me some opportunities at different spots. I’m a good teammate. I’m going to support my teammates. I’m going to do my role, whatever it is, and do it to the best of my abilities.”

Venables’ style as a head coach specializing on defense is more demanding, Bowman said. But that also adds toughness to all.

“I love how he is so in touch with the practice. He’s going through everyone with us in practice because he can’t in the film room. He does everything out there. He’s going to demand what he wants and make sure everything is done perfectly,” Venables said.

Bowman also wants to do more than be a solid safety. He wants to do damage on special teams.

A talented offensive player at Denton (Texas) Ryan High School, Bowman was asked what impact he would like to make as a returner.

“I can make a crazy impact on special teams. But I’m just doing everything I can. I’m just waiting for my opportunity. Once it comes, it will be shown to the world,” he said. “That’s when I feel the most confident whenever the ball is in my hands. I feel like nobody can do anything.”

Bowman said playmakers weren’t allowed to do much on returns last season.

OU hasn’t returned a kick or punt for a touchdown over past five seasons. The Sooners only had 12 punt returns and 12 kickoff returns in 13 games last season.

“I feel like this year we’ll be able to be more free returning kicks. Last year, we weren't really allowed to return kicks unless we needed it. If I can show that I can do that, then it will be a show,” he said.

Venables is excited to have Bowman on his roster.

“Billy’s hungry. He’s got great maturity to him. Great focus. He’s really hard on himself. Very demanding. On top of being really skilled. Expect huge things from him,” Venables said. “How he finishes up the spring, going into the summer, going into next fall, his development, which has been trending, the needle moving in the right direction, will allow us to have some position flexibility with some other guys.”

