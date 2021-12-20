Watch Now: Bill Haisten: If it had been a 'most important' list, Heupel and Weeden would have been on it

After having been an OU assistant in 2006-14 and UCF’s head man in 2018-2020, the 43-year-old Heupel now is the first-year coach at Tennessee.

When I formulated the “best 12 from the Big 12” list, I knew there would be disagreements. That’s totally fine. I just wanted a respectably legitimate list.

Some readers were critical of my inclusion of OSU’s Russell Okung at No. 7. Before I had written one word of would become a 2,488-word project, I knew my “best 12” would have Vince Young at No. 1. I knew Adrian Peterson would be no worse than No. 3, and that Russell Okung would be involved.

In each of four seasons with Okung at left tackle, Oklahoma State led the Big 12 in rushing. In 2006-09, as Okung made 47 consecutive starts, OSU allowed the fewest sacks in the Big 12.

Having worked the OSU beat at that time, I saw every play of Okung’s career. I know what he was: the best offensive lineman ever in Stillwater. I know what he is today: a very deserving presence on my “best 12 of the Big 12” list.