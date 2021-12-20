Watch Now: Bill Haisten: If it had been a 'most important' list, Heupel and Weeden would have been on it

The story below, originally published June 18, 2021, in Tulsa World, is being reissued among top stories of the past year during a free-to-read week presented by Bill Knight Automotive:
It was the desired result — heavy response to a Big 12 football package published in last Sunday’s Tulsa World.
A lookback at the first 25 seasons of Big 12 football included my list of the 12 best players from 1996-2020 Big 12 football:
1. Texas quarterback Vince Young (2003-05).
2. Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (2005-09).
3, OU running back Adrian Peterson (2004-06).
4. Texas running back Ricky Williams (1995-98).
5. Nebraska defensive tackle Grant Wistrom (1994-97).
6. OU quarterback Baker Mayfield (2015-17).
7. Oklahoma State offensive tackle Russell Okung (2006-09).
8. Texas A&M defensive end/linebacker Von Miller (2007-10).
9. OU safety Roy Williams (1999-2001).
10. Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2014-16).
11. Kansas State running back Darren Sproles (2001-04).
12. Texas Tech wide receiver Michael Crabtree (2007-08).
From my original list of 38 players, these were the dozen I ranked as having been the league’s most elite. Five Heisman Trophy recipients did not make the cut.
However, combining social-media reaction, email reaction and text-messaged reaction, the most complained-about omission seems to have been former OSU wide receiver Dez Bryant. Also frequently mentioned: former Cowboy receiver Justin Blackmon.
After an interesting freshman season in 2007 and a tremendous sophomore season in 2008, Bryant played in only three 2009 games before he was suspended. Had he been on the field for all of the 2009 season, while sustaining his pass-catching and punt-returning brilliance of 2008, Bryant would have been on a different level of consideration.
My favorite email message: “You are a moron.”
I wasn’t offended. I was amused because the message was sent by a friend who really knows Big 12 football. I’m a moron, the guy alleged, because former OU quarterback Josh Heupel wasn’t on the “best 12 from the Big 12” list.
Not only did my friend want Heupel on the list, but at the top of the list. At No. 1.
In strong terms, my friend suggested that Heupel was a better player than Young, who in his final college game — against 34-game-win-streak Southern Cal in the January 2006 Rose Bowl — achieved the greatest individual performance in Big 12 history.
I absolutely recognize the significance of Josh Heupel in Big 12 history. If this had been a 12-man list of the Big 12’s “most important players,” OU’s prolific lefty would have been included.
So would OSU’s Brandon Weeden, and so would Todd Reesing — the 5-foot-11 Kansas quarterback who in 2007 drove the Jayhawks to a 12-1 record and an Orange Bowl victory. As the Kansas program has become such an embarrassment for the conference, Reesing’s performance is even more amazing now than it was 14 years ago.
Heupel and Weeden had comparable experiences. After Bob Stoops became the head coach and Mike Leach his offensive coordinator, they recruited Heupel from Snow College in Utah.
After the 2009 OSU season, as Weeden was ready to become the Cowboy starter, Mike Gundy hired Dana Holgorsen to scheme and play-call the offense.
The Heupel-Leach and Weeden-Holgorsen relationships clicked at record-breaking levels.
In Weeden’s two seasons as the starting QB, the Cowboys were 23-3. He and the 2011 Cowboys were the most accomplished team in program history. There was a blowout Bedlam victory and the Big 12 title, there was a Fiesta Bowl conquest of Andrew Luck and Stanford, and there was a 12-1 finish.
Twenty-two years later, the Heupel-Leach impact has value. It generated the offensive momentum that has been sustained with Lincoln Riley.
In 1997 and 1998, the OU passing game was awful. Then-coach John Blake used six quarterbacks who completed 46.4% of their passes for only 12 touchdowns. There were 31 interceptions. The 1997-1998 Sooners were 9-14.
By the end of 1999 spring practice, Leach had installed his Air Raid passing attack and Heupel had mastered it. In his two seasons as the Sooners’ starter, Heupel completed 63.3% of his attempts. He averaged 298 yards per game. There were 50 touchdown passes against 30 interceptions.
The 1999 Sooners were a seven-win team. Leach was gone after that season, but his influence never dissipated. The 2000 Sooners were national champions and the only 13-0 team in program history.
You can ask, “Could any of several other quarterbacks have been comparably effective in Leach’s system?” Maybe so, but Heupel capitalized on his opportunity and elevated passing-game standards at OU.
After having been an OU assistant in 2006-14 and UCF’s head man in 2018-2020, the 43-year-old Heupel now is the first-year coach at Tennessee.
When I formulated the “best 12 from the Big 12” list, I knew there would be disagreements. That’s totally fine. I just wanted a respectably legitimate list.
Some readers were critical of my inclusion of OSU’s Russell Okung at No. 7. Before I had written one word of would become a 2,488-word project, I knew my “best 12” would have Vince Young at No. 1. I knew Adrian Peterson would be no worse than No. 3, and that Russell Okung would be involved.
In each of four seasons with Okung at left tackle, Oklahoma State led the Big 12 in rushing. In 2006-09, as Okung made 47 consecutive starts, OSU allowed the fewest sacks in the Big 12.
Having worked the OSU beat at that time, I saw every play of Okung’s career. I know what he was: the best offensive lineman ever in Stillwater. I know what he is today: a very deserving presence on my “best 12 of the Big 12” list.
Through the first 25 seasons of Big 12 football, Heupel was not one of the league’s best dozen players – or even one of the best 38. He was really, really good, though, and the most important figure on an unbeaten team.
If I had been a college football athlete and had my choice, I’d rather be on a “most important players” list than a “best players list.”
Nine of my “best 12 players” don’t have what Heupel has: a national title ring.